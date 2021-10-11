Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
Will The Mets Force Pete Alonso To Take On The Full Load Again

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 1h

While the Mets had abundant holes in their 2021 lineup, the most glaring is the reliance on Pete Alonso as a run producer. Please, not again.

Shea Anything

What’s on deck for the Mets this offseason?

by: N/A Shea Anything 10m

Newsday
Pederson 3-run HR, Braves blank Brewers for 2-1 NLDS lead | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 12m

(AP) -- Joc Pederson kept enhancing his “Joctober” nickname with a three-run, pinch-hit homer and the Atlanta Braves shut down Milwaukee once again, beating the Brewers 3-0 on Monday to take a 2-1 ed

Mets Merized
One Encouraging 2021 Statistic For Each Mets Pitcher

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 1h

Another regular season is in the books for the New York Mets, and unfortunately, it’s another one that doesn’t include postseason play. Despite that, there are still positives to take from 202

Mets Daddy

Marcus Stroman Is Worth At Least $25 Million Per Year

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3h

There’s a report out there Marcus Stroman is requesting an AAV of $25 million per year in free agency. In some corners, there’s shock and derision at the number. Such shock is absurd an…

Daily News
2021 Mets would have benefitted from veteran manager - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 5h

The cracks in the clubhouse showed that a veteran leader is likely to be more in tune with these temperamental players.

Amazin' Avenue
Open thread: ALDS/NLDS, 10/11/21

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5h

There are four playoff games in baseball today. Chat about them here.

Call To The Pen

All of the MLB managers fired after the 2021 season

by: Kevin Henry Fansided: Call To The Pen 5h

Which MLB managers have been fired after the 2021 season? It didn't take long after the 2021 Major League Baseball season ended for MLB teams to decide tha...

