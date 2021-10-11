- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pederson 3-run HR, Braves blank Brewers for 2-1 NLDS lead | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 12m
(AP) -- Joc Pederson kept enhancing his “Joctober” nickname with a three-run, pinch-hit homer and the Atlanta Braves shut down Milwaukee once again, beating the Brewers 3-0 on Monday to take a 2-1 ed
More Recent New York Mets Articles
What’s on deck for the Mets this offseason?
by: N/A — Shea Anything 10m
One Encouraging 2021 Statistic For Each Mets Pitcher
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 1h
Another regular season is in the books for the New York Mets, and unfortunately, it’s another one that doesn’t include postseason play. Despite that, there are still positives to take from 202
Will The Mets Force Pete Alonso To Take On The Full Load Again
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
While the Mets had abundant holes in their 2021 lineup, the most glaring is the reliance on Pete Alonso as a run producer. Please, not again.
Marcus Stroman Is Worth At Least $25 Million Per Year
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
There’s a report out there Marcus Stroman is requesting an AAV of $25 million per year in free agency. In some corners, there’s shock and derision at the number. Such shock is absurd an…
2021 Mets would have benefitted from veteran manager - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 5h
The cracks in the clubhouse showed that a veteran leader is likely to be more in tune with these temperamental players.
Open thread: ALDS/NLDS, 10/11/21
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5h
There are four playoff games in baseball today. Chat about them here.
All of the MLB managers fired after the 2021 season
by: Kevin Henry — Fansided: Call To The Pen 5h
Which MLB managers have been fired after the 2021 season? It didn't take long after the 2021 Major League Baseball season ended for MLB teams to decide tha...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @CodifyBaseball: GMs, look elsewhere if you overvalue velo and demand 97 from your starters. But if you are more concerned about getting batters out, preventing runs, and doing it with a guy who has a much better chance than most to stay healthy for the length of the deal, here's your guy. https://t.co/8I0xjOk9Vq https://t.co/idGpvnV7S8Blogger / Podcaster
-
MetsJunkies Roundtable: End of the Season Edition. https://t.co/zlhlooGfn1Blog / Website
-
RT @jackwramsey: Barring any last-minute changes, it sounds like the Mets will offer Noah Syndergaard the Qualifying Offer and the righty will accept it when offered.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @genymets: 🚨 GIVEAWAY 🚨 RETWEET & FOLLOW my personal account (@grant_tp) to be entered to win this 8x10 Brandon Nimmo autographed picture! * To win, you need to both be following GENY & my personal handle! #LGM https://t.co/bm1CzaqYLaBlogger / Podcaster
-
had a great time w @tksharmalaw of @ConDetrimental discussing the Mets’ FO, internal evaluation of their existing core, and the expiring CBA episode drops tomorrow, keep an eye out..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Trevor May's average vertical movement on his 4-seam fastball by season since 2018: 2018: 14.8 inches 2019: 13.8 inches 2020: 12.8 inches 2021: 11.6 inches Less drop = more appearance of rise @IamTrevorMay @Metsmerized #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets