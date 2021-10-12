New York Mets

Mets Merized
64626652_thumbnail

Value of Qualifying Offer Set at $18.4 Million

by: MMO News Desk Mets Merized Online 2h

Buster Olney of ESPN reports that the qualifying offer for this offseason will be $18.4 million. That number is down slightly from the $18.9 million it was worth in 2021.Olney also notes that

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Newsday
64970085_thumbnail

Braves' Soler sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 16m

(AP) -- Braves right fielder Jorge Soler was pulled from the lineup for Tuesday's Game 4 of the NL Division Series against Milwaukee after testing positive for COVID-19.Outfielder Cristian Pache took

Daily News
K5mhymbdbbcutcd3iwbctbg5ne

How qualifying offers might impact Syndergaard, Conforto - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 40m

This year’s qualifying offer figure is out, and it’s critical to what the Mets will do next with free agents Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard.

Mets Minors

Brooklyn Cyclones Season Recap: Top Prospects Impress in Losing Season

by: Joseph Langan Mets Minors 3h

At the end of the 2019 season, the Brooklyn Cyclones were at the top of the baseball world. The team won their first New York-Penn League title, bringing home the first baseball pennant since the

SNY.tv
64963481_thumbnail

Mets take down Dodgers in 2015 NLDS | Time Machine Tuesday

by: @snytv SNY.tv 4h

Time Machine Tuesday heads west with the Mets in 2015 to celebrate in Los Angeles after New York beat the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS.

Just Mets

Carlos Beltrán Shouldn't Have to Keep Paying for the Sins of the Astros

by: Rich MacLeod Just Mets 4h

In the wake of post-cheating redemption tours for Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch, it's time for Beltrán to get another shot.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
New York Mets Videos

Stro Shows Off the Glove

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 4h

Check out some of the best defensive plays by Marcus Stroman from the 2021 season. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subsc...

The Mets Police
64961233_thumbnail

The M-5 Computer. Will this guy manage the Mets? No

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5h

Yesterday I told you of my dream of a 67 year old chain-smoking old school manager. Today, it’s @ceetar’s dream, the artificial intelligence. The M-5 (M for Mets, and 5 in honor of Dave…

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets