Braves' Soler sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 25m
(AP) -- Braves right fielder Jorge Soler was pulled from the lineup for Tuesday's Game 4 of the NL Division Series against Milwaukee after testing positive for COVID-19.Outfielder Cristian Pache took
How qualifying offers might impact Syndergaard, Conforto - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 49m
This year’s qualifying offer figure is out, and it’s critical to what the Mets will do next with free agents Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard.
Value of Qualifying Offer Set at $18.4 Million
by: MMO News Desk — Mets Merized Online 2h
Buster Olney of ESPN reports that the qualifying offer for this offseason will be $18.4 million. That number is down slightly from the $18.9 million it was worth in 2021.Olney also notes that
Brooklyn Cyclones Season Recap: Top Prospects Impress in Losing Season
by: Joseph Langan — Mets Minors 3h
At the end of the 2019 season, the Brooklyn Cyclones were at the top of the baseball world. The team won their first New York-Penn League title, bringing home the first baseball pennant since the
Mets take down Dodgers in 2015 NLDS | Time Machine Tuesday
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 4h
Time Machine Tuesday heads west with the Mets in 2015 to celebrate in Los Angeles after New York beat the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS.
Carlos Beltrán Shouldn't Have to Keep Paying for the Sins of the Astros
by: Rich MacLeod — Just Mets 4h
In the wake of post-cheating redemption tours for Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch, it's time for Beltrán to get another shot.
Stro Shows Off the Glove
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 4h
Check out some of the best defensive plays by Marcus Stroman from the 2021 season. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subsc...
The M-5 Computer. Will this guy manage the Mets? No
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5h
Yesterday I told you of my dream of a 67 year old chain-smoking old school manager. Today, it’s @ceetar’s dream, the artificial intelligence. The M-5 (M for Mets, and 5 in honor of Dave…
