Metstradamus
New York Mets 2021 Season in Review: Revisiting Preseason Predictions

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we will spend the next several weeks taking a look at the big picture. This deep dive will be broken down into phases every weekday, continui…

Empire Sports Media
Mets: Examining Aaron Loup’s historically great season

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 20m

Southpaw Aaron Loup was, without a doubt, the most impressive reliever in the New York Mets' roster during the whole 2021 season

Reflections On Baseball
The Mets Have Competition But Showalter Is The Manager They Need

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 57m

The Mets search for a President Of Baseball Operations may cause a delay in hiring a new manager. But If they want Showalter, don't wait...

SNY.tv
What is Jeremy Hefner's role with the Mets moving forward? | Shea Anything

by: @snytv SNY.tv 58m

On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss the situation surrounding Jeremy Hefner.

LWOS Baseball
Lesser of Two Evils: Mets & Padres Manager Openings

by: Taylor Krause Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 2h

The next New York Mets manager is in a similar situation as the next San Diego Padres manager as both openings have major flaws.

Newsday
Braves' Soler sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 3h

(AP) -- Braves right fielder Jorge Soler was pulled from the lineup for Tuesday's Game 4 of the NL Division Series against Milwaukee after testing positive for COVID-19.Outfielder Cristian Pache took

Daily News
How qualifying offers might impact Syndergaard, Conforto - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 4h

This year’s qualifying offer figure is out, and it’s critical to what the Mets will do next with free agents Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard.

Mets Merized
Value of Qualifying Offer Set at $18.4 Million

by: MMO News Desk Mets Merized Online 4h

Buster Olney of ESPN reports that the qualifying offer for this offseason will be $18.4 million. That number is down slightly from the $18.9 million it was worth in 2021.Olney also notes that

