Brewers owner will talk to David Stearns before he says yes or no. He isn’t making this decision without consulting him.

The Mets planned to ask permission to interview Brewers baseball president David Stearns once they were out, so that may come any day. Although, it would be a surprise if Milwaukee OK’ed it. Stearns has only 1 year to go on deal but the Cree surely would like to extend him.