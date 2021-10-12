New York Mets

Freeman HR sends Braves to NLCS with 5-4 win over Brewers | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 20m

(AP) -- Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking home run off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year

Mets face big Javier Baez decision: ‘I hope he stays’

by: Mike Puma New York Post 7m

Javier Baez the rental was palatable to the Mets, so why not buy? Among the big decisions facing the organization this offseason is how to proceed with the 28-year-old infielder, an impending free...

Atlanta Braves return to NL Championship Series after eliminating Milwaukee in 4 games, to face winner of Dodgers-Giants | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 20m

(AP) -- Atlanta Braves return to NL Championship Series after eliminating Milwaukee in 4 games, to face winner of Dodgers-Giants.

Mets Reportedly Considering Josh Byrnes In Front Office Search

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 2h

The Mets have discussed Josh Byrnes as a possibility in their ongoing search for a new president of baseball operations, …

Simply Amazin' Ep. 132: POBO Shuffle and CBA Rumblings

by: The Apple The Apple 2h

Former MLB baseball ops staffer Tarun Sharma of Conduct Detrimental joins to talk offseason turkey...

Mets: Examining Aaron Loup’s historically great season

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 3h

Southpaw Aaron Loup was, without a doubt, the most impressive reliever in the New York Mets' roster during the whole 2021 season

The Mets Have Competition But Showalter Is The Manager They Need

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 3h

The Mets search for a President Of Baseball Operations may cause a delay in hiring a new manager. But If they want Showalter, don't wait...

What is Jeremy Hefner's role with the Mets moving forward? | Shea Anything

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss the situation surrounding Jeremy Hefner.

New York Mets 2021 Season in Review: Revisiting Preseason Predictions

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4h

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we will spend the next several weeks taking a look at the big picture. This deep dive will be broken down into phases every weekday, continui…

