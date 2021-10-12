New York Mets

Newsday
64978413_thumbnail

Bats finally wake up but Hader falters, Brewers eliminated | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

(AP) -- At least the Milwaukee Brewers went down swinging.Eliminated from the NL Division Series following a 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 on Tuesday, the Brewers were 0 for 20 with runner

More Recent New York Mets Articles

New York Post
Javier-baez

Mets face big Javier Baez decision: ‘I hope he stays’

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

Javier Baez the rental was palatable to the Mets, so why not buy? Among the big decisions facing the organization this offseason is how to proceed with the 28-year-old infielder, an impending free...

MLB Trade Rumors
57345319_thumbnail

Mets Reportedly Considering Josh Byrnes In Front Office Search

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 4h

The Mets have discussed Josh Byrnes as a possibility in their ongoing search for a new president of baseball operations, …

The Apple

Simply Amazin' Ep. 132: POBO Shuffle and CBA Rumblings

by: The Apple The Apple 4h

Former MLB baseball ops staffer Tarun Sharma of Conduct Detrimental joins to talk offseason turkey...

Empire Sports Media
49744704_thumbnail

Mets: Examining Aaron Loup’s historically great season

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 5h

Southpaw Aaron Loup was, without a doubt, the most impressive reliever in the New York Mets' roster during the whole 2021 season

Reflections On Baseball
Showalter3

The Mets Have Competition But Showalter Is The Manager They Need

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 6h

The Mets search for a President Of Baseball Operations may cause a delay in hiring a new manager. But If they want Showalter, don't wait...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
SNY.tv
64973855_thumbnail

What is Jeremy Hefner's role with the Mets moving forward? | Shea Anything

by: @snytv SNY.tv 6h

On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss the situation surrounding Jeremy Hefner.

Metstradamus
64972535_thumbnail

New York Mets 2021 Season in Review: Revisiting Preseason Predictions

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6h

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we will spend the next several weeks taking a look at the big picture. This deep dive will be broken down into phases every weekday, continui…

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 59m
    My wife, who enjoys rundowns more than anything else in baseball, is clamoring for additional replays of Gavin Lux being tagged out: "You can take your walk-off home runs. That's the highlight of the playoffs."
    Tim Britton
    My wife, watching that rundown: "I like the plays with dramatic tags. Usually they just throw the ball and it's boring. I feel like I have the right spirit to be a tagger."
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    gonso alonso @TheMetsBeat 1h
    RT @No_Little_Plans: sticky stuff is back! Or at least spin rate is. Hard for me to believe it has recovered this much without pitchers going back to the Spider Tack (or related substances). https://t.co/WXGUYbekSN https://t.co/fPLLps8YVP
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    MLB @MLB 1h
    RT @MLBStats: .@buehlersdayoff has a 1.25 ERA (21.2 IP) in 4 potential elimination games.
    Official Team Account
  • profile photo
    gonso alonso @TheMetsBeat 1h
    Hawaii game incoming
    Mark J. Burns
    MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says to expect more nontraditional types of venues for MLB games, like what occurred this past summer with Field of Dreams. He mentioned "going to locales where they don't ordinarily play Major League Baseball." #SBJWCOS
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 2h
    RT @JonHeyman: The Mets planned to ask permission to interview Brewers baseball president David Stearns once they were out, so that may come any day. Although, it would be a surprise if Milwaukee OK’ed it. Stearns has only 1 year to go on deal but the Cree surely would like to extend him.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 2h
    RT @NYNJHarper: No idea what Steve Cohen is going to do, but in the last few days I've now spoken to two long-time friends of Billy Beane who say he's very much open to the idea of becoming pres. of bb ops for Mets. Would hire a GM to handle day-to-day duties of the job. We'll see.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets