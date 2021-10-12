- IN
Dodgers beat Giants 7-2, force decisive Game 5 in NLDS | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- Mookie Betts homered and drove in three runs, Will Smith also went deep and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-2 on Tuesday night to force a decisive Game 5 in their
Bats finally wake up but Hader falters, Brewers eliminated | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 4h
(AP) -- At least the Milwaukee Brewers went down swinging.Eliminated from the NL Division Series following a 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 on Tuesday, the Brewers were 0 for 20 with runner
Mets face big Javier Baez decision: ‘I hope he stays’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4h
Javier Baez the rental was palatable to the Mets, so why not buy? Among the big decisions facing the organization this offseason is how to proceed with the 28-year-old infielder, an impending free...
Mets Reportedly Considering Josh Byrnes In Front Office Search
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 6h
The Mets have discussed Josh Byrnes as a possibility in their ongoing search for a new president of baseball operations, …
Simply Amazin' Ep. 132: POBO Shuffle and CBA Rumblings
by: The Apple — The Apple 6h
Former MLB baseball ops staffer Tarun Sharma of Conduct Detrimental joins to talk offseason turkey...
Mets: Examining Aaron Loup’s historically great season
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 7h
Southpaw Aaron Loup was, without a doubt, the most impressive reliever in the New York Mets' roster during the whole 2021 season
The Mets Have Competition But Showalter Is The Manager They Need
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 8h
The Mets search for a President Of Baseball Operations may cause a delay in hiring a new manager. But If they want Showalter, don't wait...
What is Jeremy Hefner's role with the Mets moving forward? | Shea Anything
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 8h
On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss the situation surrounding Jeremy Hefner.
One more series remains. Then we are down to the last four. 👀 #PostseasonOfficial Team Account
-
Generic Movie Baseball Manager. Will this guy manage the Mets? No. https://t.co/PlelKsq9pdBlogger / Podcaster
-
It does feel wrong. Kind of like 7 inning games.This isn't a criticism of the current playoff system, which I love and truly hope does not change. But, man, seven games of Giants-Dodgers would have been fun.TV / Radio Personality
-
Baseball is the best sport in the world because Graterol can do this and not be as good of a pitcher as Rich Hill.Brusdar Graterol, 103mph Sinker. With 19 inches of arm side run. https://t.co/MyFeBlf4jaBlogger / Podcaster
