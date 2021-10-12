- IN
Do Mets extend qualifying offer to Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard? Yankees keep Boone? | SportsNite
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 51m
On SportsNite, Maria Marino asks Sal Licata if he has a problem with the Mets extending qualifying offers to Noah Syndergaard and Michael Conforto.
Mets Singling Out Candidates in POBO Search
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 21m
No Theo Epstein, no problem.The Mets are continuing their search for a President of Baseball Operations. In addition to MMOs report last week about the Mets being interested in Dodgers execs J
Should the Mets make qualifying offers to Syndergaard and Conforto?
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 22m
Former New York Mets GM Omar Minaya reveals whether or not he believes the Mets should make a qualifying offer to free agent pitcher Noah Syndergaard, and th...
Lack of Aaron Loup Extension Inexcusable
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 26m
You’d be hard pressed to argue Aaron Loup wasn’t the best reliever in baseball in 2021. Over 65 appearances, he was 6-0 with a 0.95 ERA, 0.935 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9, and a 9.1 K/9. Looking at …
Wednesday catch-all thread (10/13/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 39m
Please use this thread all week to comment on any Mets-specific topic you wish. We know all about the injuries the 2021 Mets suffered. But not all injuries are created equal. J.D.
The Mets Don't Deserve A Manager Like Buck Showalter And Need To Keep Their Filthy Hands Off Of Him
by: RDT — Barstool Sports 47m
*CLEM PLEASE SHELD YOUR EYES FROM THIS BLOG*I want to make this very clear to the New York Mets and their front office. Keep your dirty, filthy hands off of Buck Showalter. You can do some window shop...
Beane and Stearns at the top of the Mets' wish list for the head of baseball operations position
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
The New York Mets will find a president of baseball operations this offseason, and Billy Beane and David Stearns are among the top candidates
The Mets got almost no production from the catcher position this season
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Mets catchers providing nothing offensively is one of the main reasons the Mets underperformed so greatly.
