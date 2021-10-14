- IN
Rumors: Mets interested in Villar Reunion?
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 4h
According to Tenchy Rodriguez, the Mets are reportedly interested in a short term deal with Jonathan Villar. Villar was a pleasant surprise for the Mets in 2021, hitting .249/.322/.416 in 142 games with the Mets. Over that span Villar hit 18 homeruns with 42 runs batted in. He mostly played third...
Cardinals Fire Manager Mike Shildt
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 9m
The St. Louis Cardinals have fired Mike Shildt, their manager of the last three-and-a-half seasons, as reported first by Rob Rains and later by ESPN's Jeff Passan.Cardinals general manager Joh
What should the Mets do with Robinson Cano? | Shea Anything
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 12m
On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Andy Martino look at the options for the Mets when it comes to Robinson Cano in 2022.
Mets: Making The Case To Go All Out In Resigning Marcus Stroman
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 55m
The Mets 2022 starting staff is mostly filled with question marks, which is why they need to make an all-out effort to resign Marcus Stroman.
Mets prospects rake in Fall League opener
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
Here are the top eight performers from Wednesday, Oct. 13 in the Arizona Fall League. Mets: Brett Baty 3B (MLB No. 45); Carlos Cortes, 2B/OF (No. 10) Peoria Javelinas A pair of Mets prospects had stellar starts to their 2021 AFL season. Facing MLB’s No. 4 left-handed prospect MacKenzie Gore,
Best fit as Mets' president of baseball ops: Billy Beane, Josh Byrnes or David Stearns? | BNNY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
SNY's Jim Duquette breaks down three candidates that have been linked to the Mets President of Baseball Operations opening: David Stearns, Josh Byrnes and Bi...
MLB rumors: Mets could replace Luis Rojas with ex-Rockies manager - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
Former Colorado Rockies manager Walt Weiss could be a potential candidate to be the next manager for the New York Mets.
Mike's Mets - Upgrading Minor League Living Conditions Just Makes Sense
by: Mike Steffanos — Mack's Mets 4h
By Mike Steffanos This offseason figures to be one of the most consequential in New York Mets history. Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson w...
It wasn't always sports for New York Mets PA announcer Marysol Castro
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 4h
Marysol Castro discusses her path to becoming the first female and Latina PA announcer for the New York Mets.
RT @SamDykstraMiLB: #Mets prospect Brett Baty stays perfect at the plate, picks up his fourth AFL hit by forcing this one the other way past the shifted infield. https://t.co/P7NX79fEUsBeat Writer / Columnist
Outs ranked by how embarrassing they are to make: - picked off - strikeout looking - strikeout swinging - double play - pop up - ground out - line drive Explains a lot of historical coaching techniquesBlogger / Podcaster
One inning in, one AB and another hit for Mets 3B prospect Brett Baty who also of note has now played first 2 games defensively at 3B. No corner OF stuff thus far.Beat Writer / Columnist
Yes but only after the Mets decide to hire him to fill their vacancy.Are we going to find out some awful things about Mike Shildt?Blogger / Podcaster
Should the #Mets look at Mike Shildt? Maybe? I really think there’s a lot of conversation about the mgr, but yet we do not have a clue who they’re hiring to run baseball operations. The managerial discussion should start then, not now. That person should have full hiring rightsMinors
Saw Brett Baty at the Futures Game and asked the Mets prospect if he was worried about his ground ball rate. “If it becomes a problem later maybe we’ll look into it but for now I’m just trying to hit the ball hard wherever it goes.” Good piece of hitting there.Beat Writer / Columnist
