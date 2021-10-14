New York Mets

Jacob deGrom 2022 predictions, remembering his Game 5 outing in 2015 | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

On BNNY, Terry Collins remembers Jacob deGrom's Game 5 start in 2015 while Andy Martino and Anthony Recker determine what can be counted on from deGrom in 2022.

Mets Merized
NLDS Game Thread: Dodgers vs Giants, 9:07 PM

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2h

Los Angeles Dodgers (2-2) vs. San Francisco Giants (2-2)RHP Corey Knebel vs. RHP Logan WebbGame 5 – 9:07 p.m. ET – Oracle Park – San Francisco, CA – TBSThe St. Louis Cardinals stole th

Metstradamus
New York Mets 2021 Season in Review: Revisiting Second Half Questions

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we will spend the next several weeks taking a look at the big picture. This deep dive will be broken down into phases every weekday, continui…

Newsday
Braves plan to be without OF Soler in NL Championship Series | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 4h

(AP) -- The Atlanta Braves are preparing to play without outfielder Jorge Soler in the NL Championship Series as they await his clearance following his positive COVID-19 test.The Braves worked out Th

Reflections On Baseball
Mets: Making The Case To Go All Out In Resigning Marcus Stroman

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 5h

The Mets 2022 starting staff is mostly filled with question marks, which is why they need to make an all-out effort to resign Marcus Stroman.

MLB: Mets.com
Mets prospects rake in Fall League opener

by: N/A MLB: Mets 6h

Here are the top eight performers from Wednesday, Oct. 13 in the Arizona Fall League. Mets: Brett Baty 3B (MLB No. 45); Carlos Cortes, 2B/OF (No. 10) Peoria Javelinas A pair of Mets prospects had stellar starts to their 2021 AFL season. Facing MLB’s No. 4 left-handed prospect MacKenzie Gore,

SNY Mets

Best fit as Mets' president of baseball ops: Billy Beane, Josh Byrnes or David Stearns? | BNNY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 6h

SNY's Jim Duquette breaks down three candidates that have been linked to the Mets President of Baseball Operations opening: David Stearns, Josh Byrnes and Bi...

nj.com
MLB rumors: Mets could replace Luis Rojas with ex-Rockies manager - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 7h

Former Colorado Rockies manager Walt Weiss could be a potential candidate to be the next manager for the New York Mets.

