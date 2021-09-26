New York Mets

Rising Apple

NY Mets: Laws of being average, masters of absolutely nothing

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 53m

I’m still trying to understand exactly what it was that led to the New York Mets missing the playoffs. It can’t be as simple as a lack of hitting with ...

nj.com
MLB rumors: Astros’ Carlos Correa teases signing with New York - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 19m

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, a two-time All-Star, headlines a bumper crop of MLB free agents this winter.

North Jersey
NY Mets: On Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil, James McCann

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 3h

Despite disappointing seasons from Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil and James McCann, Mets fans should still have hope in them moving forward.

Mets 360
A tracer on Sandy Koufax, Joe Christopher and the Mets

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 5h

BallNine
Barry Lyons

by: Rocco Constantino BallNine 5h

Barry Lyons was drafted by the Mets in 1982, the same year they drafted his 1986 Mets teammates Dwight Gooden and Roger McDowell, and moved quickly through the deep Mets farm system in the ‘80s.

Mets Daddy

Umpires Mar Great NLDS On Garbage Call

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 5h

Like 2015, Wilmer Flores was the last man standing between elimination and celebration. Once again, an umpire made a horrendous call. Back in the 12th inning of Game 5 of the 2015 World Series, Hom…

Newsday
LEADING OFF: Red Sox and Astros open ALCS, Cards' Shildt out | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 5h

A look at what's happening around the majors on Friday:___HERE WE GO AGAINFor the second time in four seasons, the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are set to play for the American League pennant. Th

Film Room
Brett Baty's two hits | 10/15/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 10h

Brett Baty collects two hits, including a double, and walks in the Arizona Fall League

  • profile photo
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 24m
    So let me guess, because this is what we do in today's world, we don't get the result we want so lets blow up the check swing and eliminate it? This happens, it sucks, move on.
    Ben Verlander
    NOT EVEN CLOSE!! The INCREDIBLE series against the two best teams in baseball all year ends with THIS being called a swing https://t.co/JJIuNMuEda
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 25m
    how about they win they next game, and then another and not worry about going undefeated... why do we cover sports in this way?
    Joel Sherman
    #Dodgers obviously have talent — think about their lineup now that Lux and Bellinger are hitting. But they have more. They are now 3-0 in win-or-go-home games this October. Here is my question: does anyone else think it is possible they will run off 10-0 to end this postseason?
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 4h
    RT @KPILLAR4: Worst call in sports- the check swing- .. terrible way to end this epic series/rivalry. Pitching is so good got to give the hitter a chance to say NO late.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 4h
    RT @greg_prince: Wilmer Flores was the last batter in the 2015 World Series, too.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    MLB @MLB 5h
    And then there were four. #Postseason
    Official Team Account
  • profile photo
    MLB @MLB 5h
    In the end, it was Belli with the big hit.
    Official Team Account
