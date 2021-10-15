- IN
Mets Morning News for October 15, 2021
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 50m
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Two More Hits for Brett Baty in AFL Action
by: Connor Grey — Mets Merized Online 11m
Following an Opening Day win led by Mets prospects, the Salt River Rafters lost their second game of the AFL season on Thursday 1-0.Brett Baty was the only Mets prospect who played, but he tur
Mike Shildt Likely To Generate Lots Of Interest After Being Fired
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 23m
The St. Louis Cardinals decided to end their relationship with Mike Shildt, and he will generate plenty of interest around MLB as a result.
Scouts analyze Mets rotation and the Jacob deGrom we could see in 2022
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 56m
Can the Mets live with Jacob deGrom being an otherworldly ace only some of the time?
Arizona Fall League Prospect Report — October 15, 2021
by: Josh Norris — Baseball America 1h
Brett Baty, Owen White and Ji-Hwan Bae are among the standouts from Thursday's slate of games.
NY Mets Front Office Search: Everything zen, I don’t think so
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
We have already struck Theo Epstein off the list of potential hires for the New York Mets front office. This leaves us with a still large pool to choose fr...
Reese Kaplan -- 2021 Got Ugly and Replacements Made it Uglier
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 2h
During sporting events injuries are a normal course of events. After all, you have athletes performing at their top level against others do...
Mets have plenty of ties to A’s VP Billy Beane as they pursue him to run baseball operations - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
The New York Mets have plenty of ties to Oakland A's executive vice president Billy Beane as he remains a candidate to become the team's new president of baseball operations.
