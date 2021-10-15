New York Mets

Mike Shildt Likely To Generate Lots Of Interest After Being Fired

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 23m

The St. Louis Cardinals decided to end their relationship with Mike Shildt, and he will generate plenty of interest around MLB as a result.

Mets Merized
Two More Hits for Brett Baty in AFL Action

by: Connor Grey Mets Merized Online 11m

Following an Opening Day win led by Mets prospects, the Salt River Rafters lost their second game of the AFL season on Thursday 1-0.Brett Baty was the only Mets prospect who played, but he tur

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for October 15, 2021

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 49m

Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

New York Post
Scouts analyze Mets rotation and the Jacob deGrom we could see in 2022

by: Mike Puma New York Post 56m

Can the Mets live with Jacob deGrom being an otherworldly ace only some of the time?

Baseball America
Arizona Fall League Prospect Report — October 15, 2021

by: Josh Norris Baseball America 1h

Brett Baty, Owen White and Ji-Hwan Bae are among the standouts from Thursday's slate of games.

Rising Apple

NY Mets Front Office Search: Everything zen, I don’t think so

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

We have already struck Theo Epstein off the list of potential hires for the New York Mets front office. This leaves us with a still large pool to choose fr...

Mack's Mets
Reese Kaplan -- 2021 Got Ugly and Replacements Made it Uglier

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 2h

During sporting events injuries are a normal course of events.  After all, you have athletes performing at their top level against others do...

nj.com
Mets have plenty of ties to A’s VP Billy Beane as they pursue him to run baseball operations - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

The New York Mets have plenty of ties to Oakland A's executive vice president Billy Beane as he remains a candidate to become the team's new president of baseball operations.

