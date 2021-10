RT @ Jay_HorwitzPR : How often do people ask Endy about “The Catch”? Only everyday Endy told me with a laugh. He added, “I never get tired of talking about it.” He talks about that and much as he joins my newest podcast. 👂👉 https://t.co/zcJl24cs4o 👀👉 https://t.co/uolNKs1pew