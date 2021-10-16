New York Mets

Billy Beane appears to have made decision on Mets job

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 58m

Oakland Athletics president Billy Beane appears unlikely to take a similar position with the New York Mets.

2021 Mets Report Card: Jeff McNeil, 2B/LF

by: Alex Horowitz Mets Merized Online 36m

Player Data: Age: 29 (4/8/1992), B/T: L/RPrimary Stats: 120 G, 426 PA, .249 BA, .317 OBP, .458 SLG, .674 OPS, 96 H, 7 HR, 35 RBI, 29 BB, 58 SOAdvanced Stats: 91 wRC+, 13.6% K%, 6.8% BB%, .

Dodgers say Knebel, not Scherzer, will start Game 1 of NLCS | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

(AP) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are going with Corey Knebel for Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday instead of Max Scherzer.On Friday, manager Dave Roberts said he planned to start Scher

Sources: With David Stearns and Billy Beane now unlikely, Mets could pivot to GM search

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

The Mets could pivot to a search for a young general manager-type who could assume the GM title in New York, or -- if necessary to get permission to hire that person -- president of baseball operations.

4 things Mets must do to get team heading in right direction - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

The Mets have a ton of work to do to ensure their fans the product they saw in 2021 will be significantly upgraded next season.

NY Mets: The case to sign Raisel Iglesias is easy to make but not realistic

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

Ever since I can remember, Ray Liotta has wanted to be a gangster. During this same time period which I can remember, I’ve thought Raisel Iglesias was a ...

Baseball is a horror show

by: Jesse Spector Deadspin 3h

You can’t root for any of these teams! Yet cheatin’ Astros could still win it all

Wally Backman. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4h

Well I am sad to hear about the passing of Sandy Alderson, because it is only over Sandy’s dead body that Wally will manage the Mets. Somewhere in the Multiverse, Wally has been the Mets mana…

