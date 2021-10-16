- IN
New York Mets Season Recap
by: Ben Fadden — Prime Time Sports Talk 4h
The year started with a lot of optimism in New York but ended the same as the last five, no playoffs. Ben Fadden explains in this New York Mets Season Recap.
Connor Grey Grabs Win in First AFL Start
by: Cam Adams — Mets Minors 2h
Brett Baty's double in the fourth highlighted a nice night for Mets prospects on Friday as the Salt River Rafters came away with a 2-1 win over the Peoria Javelinas. Baty's double led him too scor
NLCS Game Thread: Dodgers vs Braves, 8:08 PM
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 3h
LOS ANGELES DODGERS (0-0) at ATLANTA BRAVES (0-0)RHP Corey Knebel (4-0, 2.45 ERA) vs. LHP Max Fried (14-7, 3.04 ERA)Game #1 8:08 p.m. ET - Truist Park - TBSThe Dodgers and Braves will kick off
Report: Mets unlikely to hire Brewers' Stearns, Athletics' Beane
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 8h
The New York Mets' search for a big-name executive to run their baseball operations doesn't appear to be going very well.New York is increasingly unlikely to land Oakland Athletics executive vice president Billy Beane or Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns, sources told...
Billy Beane appears to have made decision on Mets job
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 9h
Oakland Athletics president Billy Beane appears unlikely to take a similar position with the New York Mets.
Dodgers say Knebel, not Scherzer, will start Game 1 of NLCS | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 9h
(AP) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are going with Corey Knebel for Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday instead of Max Scherzer.On Friday, manager Dave Roberts said he planned to start Scher
Sources: With David Stearns and Billy Beane now unlikely, Mets could pivot to GM search
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 10h
The Mets could pivot to a search for a young general manager-type who could assume the GM title in New York, or -- if necessary to get permission to hire that person -- president of baseball operations.
4 things Mets must do to get team heading in right direction - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 10h
The Mets have a ton of work to do to ensure their fans the product they saw in 2021 will be significantly upgraded next season.
With some of the top names off the board, can the Mets find someone capable of leading their baseball operations department?
Arizona State, to open a game on the road, put together THAT opening drive. This team is good.
Mike Piazza. Will this guy manage the Mets?
S T R O - S H O W @STR0 x @Mets I've been really enjoying seeing your take and view on things, as well as how well you interact with everyone.
