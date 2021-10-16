New York Mets

Mets Minors

Connor Grey Grabs Win in First AFL Start

by: Cam Adams Mets Minors 2h

Brett Baty's double in the fourth highlighted a nice night for Mets prospects on Friday as the Salt River Rafters came away with a 2-1 win over the Peoria Javelinas. Baty's double led him too scor

Mets Merized
NLCS Game Thread: Dodgers vs Braves, 8:08 PM

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 3h

LOS ANGELES DODGERS (0-0) at ATLANTA BRAVES (0-0)RHP Corey Knebel (4-0, 2.45 ERA) vs. LHP Max Fried (14-7, 3.04 ERA)Game #1 8:08 p.m. ET - Truist Park - TBSThe Dodgers and Braves will kick off

Prime Time Sports Talk
New York Mets Season Recap

by: Ben Fadden Prime Time Sports Talk 4h

The year started with a lot of optimism in New York but ended the same as the last five, no playoffs. Ben Fadden explains in this New York Mets Season Recap.

The Score
Report: Mets unlikely to hire Brewers' Stearns, Athletics' Beane

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 8h

The New York Mets' search for a big-name executive to run their baseball operations doesn't appear to be going very well.New York is increasingly unlikely to land Oakland Athletics executive vice president Billy Beane or Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns, sources told...

Larry Brown Sports
Billy Beane appears to have made decision on Mets job

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 9h

Oakland Athletics president Billy Beane appears unlikely to take a similar position with the New York Mets.

Newsday
Dodgers say Knebel, not Scherzer, will start Game 1 of NLCS | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 9h

(AP) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are going with Corey Knebel for Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday instead of Max Scherzer.On Friday, manager Dave Roberts said he planned to start Scher

SNY.tv
Sources: With David Stearns and Billy Beane now unlikely, Mets could pivot to GM search

by: @snytv SNY.tv 10h

The Mets could pivot to a search for a young general manager-type who could assume the GM title in New York, or -- if necessary to get permission to hire that person -- president of baseball operations.

Daily News
4 things Mets must do to get team heading in right direction - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 10h

The Mets have a ton of work to do to ensure their fans the product they saw in 2021 will be significantly upgraded next season.

