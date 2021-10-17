- IN
Major League Baseball To Pay For Minor Leaguers’ Housing
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 1h
In a massive shift in policy and treatment of minor leaguers, Major League Baseball will require every team to pay for its minor league players' housing in full starting in 2022, according to ESPN
