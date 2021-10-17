- IN
NY Mets former catcher duo vying for a World Series face-off
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 12m
Remember when The Mountain and The Hound faced off against each other in King’s Landing near the end of Game of Thrones? It was a matchup everyone was wa...
Reese Kaplan -- Rome Wasn't Built in a Day...Relax a Little!
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 2m
Building a baseball team in the major leagues is not quite the same thing as picking out a fantasy baseball team for which you garner braggi...
Morning Briefing: Braves Walk Off For Second Consecutive Night
by: Michael Logan — Mets Merized Online 55m
Good morning, Mets fans!The Braves walked off the Dodgers for the second consecutive night on Sunday against the Dodgers. They'll now carry a 2-0 NLDS lead to Los Angeles.Game 3 of the ALC
Another walk-off: Braves beat Dodgers 5-4, lead NLCS 2-0 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 8h
(AP) -- The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager's glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory
TBS Doesn’t Need To Air Racist Chants
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 8h
Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS are being played in Atlanta. Of course, that means the Tomahawk Chop chants. It’s an exceedingly racist chant which has been done at Braves games for over 20 years. …
New York Mets 2021 Season in Review
by: Lewis Masella — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 10h
A look back at the 2021 season for the New York Mets, in which they finished 77-85 and missed the playoffs after a promising start.
MLB Must House Its Minor Leaguers Well
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 10h
The plan reported by Jeff Passan sounds excellent on paper, but multiple minor league players told me its success will come down to MLB's implementation.
Major League Baseball To Pay For Minor Leaguers’ Housing
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 13h
In a massive shift in policy and treatment of minor leaguers, Major League Baseball will require every team to pay for its minor league players' housing in full starting in 2022, according to ESPN
