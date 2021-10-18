New York Mets

Mets Merized
Breaking Down The Mets’ Head-to-Head Matchups in 2021

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 2h

Credit: Chris SimonWith the New York Mets watching the postseason like us after a disappointing 77-85 showing, this is the time of year where we dissect how they got to this point in about a m

Amazin' Avenue
65394539_thumbnail

The Mets’ bench was amorphous, fun, and shockingly effective

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m

Who’d have thought that the Mets’ bench would’ve been, perhaps, their most successful piece in 2021?

MLB Trade Rumors
63843765_thumbnail

Brewers Deny Mets Permission To Interview David Stearns

by: Darragh McDonald MLB Trade Rumors 10m

The Mets will not be permitted to interview Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns for their comparable position, according …

New York Post
65393087_thumbnail

Brewers deny Mets permission to interview David Stearns for front-office opening

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 16m

The Brewers have officially denied permission to allow the Mets to talk to Milwaukee president of baseball operations David Stearns to run the Mets baseball department, The Post has learned.

The Mets Police
65389311_thumbnail

Davey Johnson. Will this guy manage the Mets? No.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 42m

Maybe what the Mets need is a guy not afraid to use a computer to help him plan lineups. The kind of guy who will use analytics to determine that if a pitcher doesn’t give up many ground ball…

Mack's Mets
65387827_thumbnail

Remember's Rambling: October 16, 2021

by: Remember1969 Mack's Mets 51m

  Remember's Ramblings:   October 16, 2021   And this will definitely be a ramble as I sit here tonight just after Boston evens their se...

The Apple

Brett Baty: Operation Desert Storm

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 53m

Mets' director of amateur scouting Marc Tramuta joins to discuss Baty's ascent to AFL rock star...

Rising Apple

NY Mets: 1 reason for bringing back the big four free agents

by: William Wetzel Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

The New York Mets face a pivotal offseason. After finishing with a disappointing 77-85 record, the team dismissed manager Luis Rojas in the first move of t...

nj.com
58871335_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets unlikely to land Billy Beane, David Stearns to run baseball operations - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

The New York Mets are reportedly unlikely to get Oakland Athletics president Billy Beane or Milwaukee Brewers president David Stearns to run their baseball operations.

