New York Mets

amNewYork
65432976_thumbnail

Mets PBO search: Interview request for David Stearns denied, Billy Beane out | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 2h

Monday ticked off the final two big names of the New York Mets' initial list of candidates for its president of baseball operations (PBO) vacancy.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Call To The Pen

New York Mets front office short list is empty

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 2m

The New York Mets had a very specific list of candidates that they wanted to reshape their front office. Theo Epstein, David Stearns, and Billy Beane compr...

Reflections On Baseball
65442343_thumbnail

Yankees Can Be Set For 2022 With These Three Key Moves

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 1h

The Yankees, without a total teardown of the team, can make three position-player moves to solidify the lineup. Consider these suggestions.

Yardbarker
65441043_thumbnail

Brewers' David Stearns, A's Billy Beane out of running for Mets' front office job

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 1h

The Mets still need a new manager after parting ways with Luis Rojas but first must land one of the individuals who will be tasked with making that hire. 

New York Post
65440436_thumbnail

Billy Beane withdraws from Mets front-office search as options dwindle

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 1h

No Theo Epstein. No David Stearns. And now, no Billy Beane for the Mets.

Mets Merized
65438869_thumbnail

Report: Billy Beane Withdraws Name From Mets’ POBO Search

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 2h

I don't know about you, but this is starting to look like déjà vu all over again, folks.Over the weekend, we learned the New York Mets might be shifting their search for a new President of B

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Barstool Sports
65438061_thumbnail

Welp, It Sounds Like Billy Beane And David Stearns Are Both Out As Candidates For The Mets President Of Baseball Operations Job | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 2h

So it looks like the Mets swung and missed on Theo Epstein, Billy Beane, and David Stearns as the three big name candidates for the President of Baseball Operations job, which I believe they call a st...

Bleacher Report
65438006_thumbnail

Mets Rumors: Billy Beane Withdraws From GM Race; Brewers Deny David Stearns Interview

by: Timothy Rapp Bleacher Report 2h

The New York Mets have lost out on another prospective front office target.  According to The Athletic's

MLB Trade Rumors
47780835_thumbnail

Billy Beane Withdraws Name From Consideration For Mets’ Job

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 2h

The Mets had interest in Oakland's Billy Beane to run baseball ops, but Beane has taken himself out of the running. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 1m
    Number of 3-pitch strikeouts by Marcus Stroman in 2019: 18 Number of 3-pitch strikeouts by Marcus Stroman in 2021: 36 @STR0 #Mets #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Tony Stabile @tonystabile 4m
    I'm not blaming the @mets for Stearns, Beane and Theo. Stearns is under contract that they wont let him out of. Beane is semi retired as it is, and Theo has been there done that is looking at bigger challenge. But Cohen would be remiss not to try for the best of the best. #LGM
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 12m
    RT @injuryexpert: The Mets have been calling around, basically putting together a longer list past their "top 3" and seeing who's available/interested. I've heard several names, can confirm Doug Melvin (finalist last time), Bobby Heck (TB), and Dorian Boyland on the list.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 12m
    RT @injuryexpert: And yes, Bobby Heck was the name that blew my mind. Super capable, great baseball guy, awesome scout, and has been with winning orgs. I was surprised he'd be mentioned for PBO role when hasn't been GM. Not that I don't think he'd be good for it, just surprised.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Metsmerized @Metsmerized 12m
    MMO Exclusive: Interview with Top Prospect @MarkVientos_5 - link below! #LGM https://t.co/Bh4SLx4m6f
    Blog / Website
  • profile photo
    David Lennon @DPLennon 12m
    Now that the Epstein-Beane-Stearns dream is over in Flushing, #Mets are right back to where they were a year ago — looking to roll the dice on second-tier POBO candidates.
    Tim Healey
    Cross another name off the Mets’ baseball executive wish list: David Stearns. https://t.co/RMWh8jfmxV
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets