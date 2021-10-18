New York Mets

Mets Merized
ALCS Game 3 Thread: Astros vs. Red Sox, 8:08 PM

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 1h

Houston Astros (1-1) at Boston Red Sox (1-1)RHP José Urquidy (0-0 -.--) vs. Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.40)Game 3 – 8:08 p.m. ET – Fenway Park – FS1It's that pivotal Game 3 we're all so f

MLB: Mets.com
Latest on Mets' front-office search

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 8m

LOS ANGELES -- The Mets’ desire to hire an experienced president of baseball operations has, for the second consecutive year, hit a significant snag. A’s executive vice president Billy Beane, Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns and former Red Sox and Cubs executive Theo Epstein...

New York Post
Jeff Luhnow a risky potential Mets option after whiffing elsewhere: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 17m

Steve Cohen is looking at a chessboard similar to last offseason. His preferred candidates are beyond his reach. He has no president of baseball ops, no GM and no manager.

Film Room
Brett Baty's leadoff double | 10/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 51m

Brett Baty drills a double to leadoff the bottom of the 6th inning in the Arizona Fall League

Sports Media 101
New York Mets’ 2021 Season in Review: Offseason Preview

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 2h

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we will spend the next several weeks taking a look at the big picture. This deep dive will be broken down into phases every weekday, concluding today with an offseason preview. The New York Mets’ 2021 season ended up as a failure, which…

Newsday
David Stearns and Billy Beane are no longer on Mets' wish list for president of baseball operations | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 2h

Cross another pair of names off the Mets’ baseball executive wish list: David Stearns and Billy Beane. Steve Cohen asked permission to speak to Stearns, the Brewers’ president of baseball operations,

SNY.tv
Mets have questions, Shea Anything has answers

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins open up the mailbag on an all-new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon.

Daily News
Billy Beane, David Stearns out of running for Mets PBOP: source - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

Sandy Alderson is once again scrambling to find a credible chief of baseball operations.

