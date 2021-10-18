- IN
Jeff Luhnow a risky potential Mets option after whiffing elsewhere: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 17m
Steve Cohen is looking at a chessboard similar to last offseason. His preferred candidates are beyond his reach. He has no president of baseball ops, no GM and no manager.
Latest on Mets' front-office search
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 8m
LOS ANGELES -- The Mets’ desire to hire an experienced president of baseball operations has, for the second consecutive year, hit a significant snag. A’s executive vice president Billy Beane, Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns and former Red Sox and Cubs executive Theo Epstein...
Brett Baty's leadoff double | 10/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 51m
Brett Baty drills a double to leadoff the bottom of the 6th inning in the Arizona Fall League
ALCS Game 3 Thread: Astros vs. Red Sox, 8:08 PM
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 1h
Houston Astros (1-1) at Boston Red Sox (1-1)RHP José Urquidy (0-0 -.--) vs. Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.40)Game 3 – 8:08 p.m. ET – Fenway Park – FS1It's that pivotal Game 3 we're all so f
New York Mets’ 2021 Season in Review: Offseason Preview
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 2h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we will spend the next several weeks taking a look at the big picture. This deep dive will be broken down into phases every weekday, concluding today with an offseason preview. The New York Mets’ 2021 season ended up as a failure, which…
David Stearns and Billy Beane are no longer on Mets' wish list for president of baseball operations | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
Cross another pair of names off the Mets’ baseball executive wish list: David Stearns and Billy Beane. Steve Cohen asked permission to speak to Stearns, the Brewers’ president of baseball operations,
Mets have questions, Shea Anything has answers
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins open up the mailbag on an all-new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon.
Billy Beane, David Stearns out of running for Mets PBOP: source - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
Sandy Alderson is once again scrambling to find a credible chief of baseball operations.
RT @jackwramsey: For the sake of interviewing Josh Byrnes and Brandon Gomes, Mets fans should be rooting for a Braves sweep.Blogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/dEUXIYgVV2 in the column, with Beane/Epstein/Stearns out, point out why Luhnow is most qualified left and why Mets absolutely shouldn’t go that way.Beat Writer / Columnist
Just because the Mets won't get a name for the POBO job that generates an exciting headline on the back pages of the tabloids doesn't mean they won't make a great hire. They might. Plenty of good candidates that aren't famous names.Blogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/dEUXIYgVV2 running #Mets baseball operations should be a great job, shouldn’t it? Yet fir 2d straight offseason, Cohen is running into roadblocks to fill it.Beat Writer / Columnist
Bregman career 5-for-12 with two homers vs Rodriguez @Paranormal_BassWho's going yard in Boston tonight? https://t.co/oSB4lCxOfgBeat Writer / Columnist
Kiké Hernandez has more homers (5) than strikeouts (4) this #postseason 🤯 He is on another level.Official Team Account
