Today in Arizona - Salt River Rafters 7 Scottsdale Scorpions 6 - 10/18/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

Wilmer Reyes 3 for 4, double, 1 run scored, 1 RBI Brett Baty 1 for 4, double, 1 run scored, 1 RBI Carlos Cortes 1 for 4, double, 1 run sc...

New York Post
Mets’ front office search is running out of names and time

by: Joel Sherman, Greg Joyce New York Post 11m

The Mets’ short list for president of baseball operations is going to have to grow.

SNY.tv
Can Noah Syndergaard return to his old form? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 12m

Former Mets manager Terry Collins talks about how he thinks Noah Syndergaard can get back to being the pitcher he was in 2015-2016.

Film Room
Brett Baty on 2-1 win | 10/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 40m

Brett Baty on his outcome in the Arizona Fall League with a double in 2-1 win

MLB: Mets.com
Baty continues to scorch ball in the desert

by: William Boor MLB: Mets 55m

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Brett Baty has been one of the top performers in the early goings of the Arizona Fall League and that trend continued Monday. Baseball’s No. 45 overall prospect scorched a couple of balls at the plate and doubled and scored in Salt River’s four-run sixth. The Rafters

Larry Brown Sports
Could Jeff Luhnow be candidate for Mets front office job?

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 2h

The New York Mets still need a new team president, and new speculation links former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow to the job.

Newsday
Down 2-0, Dodgers have Braves where they want them at home | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

(AP) -- Trailing 2-0 in the NL Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the Atlanta Braves right where they want them. At their house.The Braves' last win at Dodger Stadium was June 9, 2018.

Mets Merized
ALCS Game 3 Thread: Astros vs. Red Sox, 8:08 PM

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 4h

Houston Astros (1-1) at Boston Red Sox (1-1)RHP José Urquidy (0-0 -.--) vs. Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.40)Game 3 – 8:08 p.m. ET – Fenway Park – FS1It's that pivotal Game 3 we're all so f

