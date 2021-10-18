New York Mets

Justin Verlander could become fascinating offseason option for Mets, Yankees

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 1h

Justin Verlander, the two-time Cy Young Award winner and as certain a Hall of Famer as any active player not named Albert Pujols, is on the 2021 Astros’ payroll yet not on their roster.

New York Mets’ general manager search goes on without Billy Beane, David Stearns

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 1h

Two top candidates have been eliminated from the New York Mets' general manager search as the Oakland Athletics' Billy Beane withdrew his name for

Can Noah Syndergaard return to his old form? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

Former Mets manager Terry Collins talks about how he thinks Noah Syndergaard can get back to being the pitcher he was in 2015-2016.

Brett Baty on 2-1 win | 10/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

Brett Baty on his outcome in the Arizona Fall League with a double in 2-1 win

Baty continues to scorch ball in the desert

by: William Boor MLB: Mets 3h

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Brett Baty has been one of the top performers in the early goings of the Arizona Fall League and that trend continued Monday. Baseball’s No. 45 overall prospect scorched a couple of balls at the plate and doubled and scored in Salt River’s four-run sixth. The Rafters

Could Jeff Luhnow be candidate for Mets front office job?

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 3h

The New York Mets still need a new team president, and new speculation links former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow to the job.

Today in Arizona - Salt River Rafters 7 Scottsdale Scorpions 6 - 10/18/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

Wilmer Reyes 3 for 4, double, 1 run scored, 1 RBI Brett Baty 1 for 4, double, 1 run scored, 1 RBI Carlos Cortes 1 for 4, double, 1 run sc...

Down 2-0, Dodgers have Braves where they want them at home | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 4h

(AP) -- Trailing 2-0 in the NL Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the Atlanta Braves right where they want them. At their house.The Braves' last win at Dodger Stadium was June 9, 2018.

