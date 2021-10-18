- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Justin Verlander could become fascinating offseason option for Mets, Yankees
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 1h
Justin Verlander, the two-time Cy Young Award winner and as certain a Hall of Famer as any active player not named Albert Pujols, is on the 2021 Astros’ payroll yet not on their roster.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
New York Mets’ general manager search goes on without Billy Beane, David Stearns
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 1h
Two top candidates have been eliminated from the New York Mets' general manager search as the Oakland Athletics' Billy Beane withdrew his name for
Can Noah Syndergaard return to his old form? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Former Mets manager Terry Collins talks about how he thinks Noah Syndergaard can get back to being the pitcher he was in 2015-2016.
Brett Baty on 2-1 win | 10/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Brett Baty on his outcome in the Arizona Fall League with a double in 2-1 win
Baty continues to scorch ball in the desert
by: William Boor — MLB: Mets 3h
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Brett Baty has been one of the top performers in the early goings of the Arizona Fall League and that trend continued Monday. Baseball’s No. 45 overall prospect scorched a couple of balls at the plate and doubled and scored in Salt River’s four-run sixth. The Rafters
Could Jeff Luhnow be candidate for Mets front office job?
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 3h
The New York Mets still need a new team president, and new speculation links former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow to the job.
Today in Arizona - Salt River Rafters 7 Scottsdale Scorpions 6 - 10/18/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
Wilmer Reyes 3 for 4, double, 1 run scored, 1 RBI Brett Baty 1 for 4, double, 1 run scored, 1 RBI Carlos Cortes 1 for 4, double, 1 run sc...
Down 2-0, Dodgers have Braves where they want them at home | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 4h
(AP) -- Trailing 2-0 in the NL Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the Atlanta Braves right where they want them. At their house.The Braves' last win at Dodger Stadium was June 9, 2018.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
This is crazy. Finding old journals. 10 years old. Mr. Miller’s class. Last thing I wrote was “I would like to be me.” I get the chills reading this. Shout to younger me for manifesting all of this and staying true to self through it all! 🗣🙌🏾Player
-
Davey Johnson. Will this guy manage the Mets? No. https://t.co/9As81RMCHmBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MarkCHealey: As #Mets continue search for PBO/GM, it's becoming clear that the early leaks for a "big ticket" hire were little more than media speculation. conveniently setting up the narrative that #Mets will be settling. All I care about is that they hire the right people.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @chrismcshane: When I show up at Citi Field and claim my office as president of baseball operationsBlogger / Podcaster
-
-
Seeing how these series are playing out…who do y’all have winning the World Series!? @MLBPlayer
- More Mets Tweets