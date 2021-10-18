New York Mets

Shea Bridge Report

How MLB Should House Its Minor Leaguers

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 2h

MLB says it will provide housing to minor league players, but it hasn't worked out the specifics. I asked minor leaguers what the specifics should be.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

SNY.tv
Knicks

How much will a long search for the new front office hinder Mets' possible managerial hire? | SportsNite

by: @snytv SNY.tv 15m

Eamon McAnaney and John Harper explain how a lengthy process could impact their managerial hire and what it would take for the Mets to get Bob Melvin.

Sportsnaut
65495313_thumbnail

New York Mets’ general manager search goes on without Billy Beane, David Stearns

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 3h

Two top candidates have been eliminated from the New York Mets' general manager search as the Oakland Athletics' Billy Beane withdrew his name for

New York Post
65493729_thumbnail

Justin Verlander could become fascinating offseason option for Mets, Yankees

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 3h

Justin Verlander, the two-time Cy Young Award winner and as certain a Hall of Famer as any active player not named Albert Pujols, is on the 2021 Astros’ payroll yet not on their roster.

Film Room
65489131_thumbnail

Brett Baty on 2-1 win | 10/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 5h

Brett Baty on his outcome in the Arizona Fall League with a double in 2-1 win

MLB: Mets.com
65487961_thumbnail

Baty continues to scorch ball in the desert

by: William Boor MLB: Mets 5h

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Brett Baty has been one of the top performers in the early goings of the Arizona Fall League and that trend continued Monday. Baseball’s No. 45 overall prospect scorched a couple of balls at the plate and doubled and scored in Salt River’s four-run sixth. The Rafters

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Larry Brown Sports
65481912_thumbnail

Could Jeff Luhnow be candidate for Mets front office job?

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 5h

The New York Mets still need a new team president, and new speculation links former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow to the job.

Mack's Mets
65481607_thumbnail

Today in Arizona - Salt River Rafters 7 Scottsdale Scorpions 6 - 10/18/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 5h

Wilmer Reyes 3 for 4, double, 1 run scored, 1 RBI Brett Baty 1 for 4, double, 1 run scored, 1 RBI Carlos Cortes 1 for 4, double, 1 run sc...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 1m
    The most unbreakable record in MLB might be the all-time postseason plate appearance record. Maybe someday a guy hits in 56 straight. Maybe someone plays 2,632 games straight. But ain't nobody beating Jeter's 158 postseason games unless they change the format again.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 11m
    Buster is right. Given all the issues with the supply chain, the new GM could be stuck in a port for like 4-6 weeks. Not to mention the semiconductor shortage! If the Mets order now they'll be lucky to get it by Christmas.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    MetsKevin11 @MetsKevin11 37m
    FOX Sports: MLB
    Big Papi's reaction to Kyle Schwarber's grand slam 🤣 https://t.co/tXFK6I7a01
    Super Fan
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 52m
    There is nothing -- I repeat nothing -- public that should worry Mets fans about the POBO and GM searches so far. Beane chose to keep his family where it has been for the last 30 years. Brewers denied permission on Stearns.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Moose™ @MarcMalusis 1h
    Get it going at 10AM tomorrow morning on @WFAN660. Giants and Judge, Jets working on offense, Mets can’t find any takers, still no word from the Yankees on Boone. Bills lose a tough one on MNF and the NBA is Back plus a great Rangers win in Toronto. @MandMWFAN
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 1h
    RT @partialjustice: @MarkCHealey @Metstradamus So many clueless Met fans in here expecting Cohen to win the World Series in his first season ever as owner. Blaming Cohen? It’s way too early to be blaming the owner. Have to see what happens over the next couple of years. Plenty of levers still to pull.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets