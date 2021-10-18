- IN
LEADING OFF: Dodgers seek NLCS rally as series shifts to LA | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
A look at what's happening around the majors today:___COMING HOMETrailing 2-0 in the NL Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the Atlanta Braves right where they want them. At their house.
How much will a long search for the new front office hinder Mets' possible managerial hire? | SportsNite
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Eamon McAnaney and John Harper explain how a lengthy process could impact their managerial hire and what it would take for the Mets to get Bob Melvin.
How MLB Should House Its Minor Leaguers
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 4h
MLB says it will provide housing to minor league players, but it hasn't worked out the specifics. I asked minor leaguers what the specifics should be.
New York Mets’ general manager search goes on without Billy Beane, David Stearns
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 5h
Two top candidates have been eliminated from the New York Mets' general manager search as the Oakland Athletics' Billy Beane withdrew his name for
Justin Verlander could become fascinating offseason option for Mets, Yankees
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 5h
Justin Verlander, the two-time Cy Young Award winner and as certain a Hall of Famer as any active player not named Albert Pujols, is on the 2021 Astros’ payroll yet not on their roster.
Brett Baty on 2-1 win | 10/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6h
Brett Baty on his outcome in the Arizona Fall League with a double in 2-1 win
Baty continues to scorch ball in the desert
by: William Boor — MLB: Mets 7h
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Brett Baty has been one of the top performers in the early goings of the Arizona Fall League and that trend continued Monday. Baseball’s No. 45 overall prospect scorched a couple of balls at the plate and doubled and scored in Salt River’s four-run sixth. The Rafters
Could Jeff Luhnow be candidate for Mets front office job?
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 7h
The New York Mets still need a new team president, and new speculation links former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow to the job.
RT @spidadmitchell: Season doesn’t start tomorrow we will be fine lol #LFGM https://t.co/uuajBTkEKxBlogger / Podcaster
-
All the latest headlines from every MLB Team. Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets #Mets #MLB #Braves #Cubs #Dodgers #Phillies #SFGiants #Cardinals #Nationals #RedSox #Reds #Yankees @JohnMackinAde https://t.co/PKHF9VDOkJBlogger / Podcaster
-
Monday Fall League action: 🔷Mets' Baty stays scorching hot 🔷Rodriguez of White Sox is grand 🔷Phillies' O'Hoppe breaks out https://t.co/KFIXP8hOuhOfficial League Account
-
Monday's Arizona Fall League top prospect performers: #Tigers' Torkelson #STLCards' Gorman #Mets' Baty #Yankees' Wells #Phillies' O'Hoppe #MNTwins' Wallner More: https://t.co/9ozSg8rY17Minors
-
Go see all the Mets Police Antagonists - Lyin Todd Frazier, Gary Sterling Cohen, the Mets social media guy…should be a good time! Tickets: https://t.co/UQbMnxZ4LW Details: https://t.co/CnVbOoIPqW… https://t.co/2BLQbF2MJXBlogger / Podcaster
-
The most unbreakable record in MLB might be the all-time postseason plate appearance record. Maybe someday a guy hits in 56 straight. Maybe someone plays 2,632 games straight. But ain't nobody beating Jeter's 158 postseason games unless they change the format again.Blogger / Podcaster
