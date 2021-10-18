New York Mets

Newsday
65510522_thumbnail

LEADING OFF: Dodgers seek NLCS rally as series shifts to LA | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

A look at what's happening around the majors today:___COMING HOMETrailing 2-0 in the NL Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the Atlanta Braves right where they want them. At their house.

SNY.tv
Knicks

How much will a long search for the new front office hinder Mets' possible managerial hire? | SportsNite

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

Eamon McAnaney and John Harper explain how a lengthy process could impact their managerial hire and what it would take for the Mets to get Bob Melvin.

Shea Bridge Report

How MLB Should House Its Minor Leaguers

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 4h

MLB says it will provide housing to minor league players, but it hasn't worked out the specifics. I asked minor leaguers what the specifics should be.

Sportsnaut
65495313_thumbnail

New York Mets’ general manager search goes on without Billy Beane, David Stearns

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 5h

Two top candidates have been eliminated from the New York Mets' general manager search as the Oakland Athletics' Billy Beane withdrew his name for

New York Post
65493729_thumbnail

Justin Verlander could become fascinating offseason option for Mets, Yankees

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 5h

Justin Verlander, the two-time Cy Young Award winner and as certain a Hall of Famer as any active player not named Albert Pujols, is on the 2021 Astros’ payroll yet not on their roster.

Film Room
65489131_thumbnail

Brett Baty on 2-1 win | 10/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 6h

Brett Baty on his outcome in the Arizona Fall League with a double in 2-1 win

MLB: Mets.com
65487961_thumbnail

Baty continues to scorch ball in the desert

by: William Boor MLB: Mets 7h

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Brett Baty has been one of the top performers in the early goings of the Arizona Fall League and that trend continued Monday. Baseball’s No. 45 overall prospect scorched a couple of balls at the plate and doubled and scored in Salt River’s four-run sixth. The Rafters

Larry Brown Sports
65481912_thumbnail

Could Jeff Luhnow be candidate for Mets front office job?

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 7h

The New York Mets still need a new team president, and new speculation links former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow to the job.

