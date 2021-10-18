New York Mets

FOX Sports jokes about ex-Red Sox star being in the mix for Mets front office job - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 34m

The New York Mets are looking to restructure their front office, but were unsuccessful in recruiting Theo Epstein, Billy Beane and David Stearns.

The superhero strength and superstar bat that make Francisco Alvarez the next Mets hope

by: Mark W. Sanchez New York Post 36m

The smile, the swing and the stature are plenty to dream on. He is drawn up exactly like the Mets would draw up a teenage phenom -- and the way cartoon superheroes are etched.

NY Mets: 1 minor yet vital offseason decision to think about

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 52m

Which of the New York Mets free agents will the club re-sign? Which players who spent 2021 with other teams will they bring in? Who runs the whole show fro...

LEADING OFF: Dodgers seek NLCS rally as series shifts to LA | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 6h

A look at what's happening around the majors today:___COMING HOMETrailing 2-0 in the NL Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the Atlanta Braves right where they want them. At their house.

Knicks

How much will a long search for the new front office hinder Mets' possible managerial hire? | SportsNite

by: @snytv SNY.tv 6h

Eamon McAnaney and John Harper explain how a lengthy process could impact their managerial hire and what it would take for the Mets to get Bob Melvin.

How MLB Should House Its Minor Leaguers

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 8h

MLB says it will provide housing to minor league players, but it hasn't worked out the specifics. I asked minor leaguers what the specifics should be.

New York Mets’ general manager search goes on without Billy Beane, David Stearns

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 9h

Two top candidates have been eliminated from the New York Mets' general manager search as the Oakland Athletics' Billy Beane withdrew his name for

Justin Verlander could become fascinating offseason option for Mets, Yankees

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 10h

Justin Verlander, the two-time Cy Young Award winner and as certain a Hall of Famer as any active player not named Albert Pujols, is on the 2021 Astros’ payroll yet not on their roster.

