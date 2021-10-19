New York Mets

Mets Merized
65629673_thumbnail

NLCS Game 3 Thread: Braves vs. Dodgers, 5:08 PM

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 2h

Jul 24, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Cit

More Recent New York Mets Articles

USA Today
65644448_thumbnail

MLB qualifying offer price drops by $500,000 to $18.9M

by: AP USA Today 10m

The price of a qualifying offer to Major League Baseball free agents dropped by $500,000 to $18.4 million, a sign of...

SNY Mets

Which free agent hitters would be good fits for the Mets? | Shea Anything | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 16m

On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins look at a potential Mets future without Michael Conforto, and discuss diff...

Yardbarker
65636879_thumbnail

Yankees GM Brian Cashman: 'Shortstop is an area of need'

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 55m

Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros, Corey Seager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies star Trevor Story and Javier Baez of none other than the previously mentioned Mets are among big-name shortstops set to be available once to-be free agents can sign new contracts.

The Score
65633123_thumbnail

Report: Mets, Baez could agree on extension in early offseason

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 1h

Javier Baez may be on the verge of becoming the New York Mets' long-term second baseman.There is a real chance the Mets and Baez will agree to a contract extension early in the offseason, sources told SNY's Andy Martino. Baez played very well for New York down the stretch after a tough first month...

Bleacher Report
65628916_thumbnail

Javier Baez Rumors: 'Real Chance' Star Agrees to New Mets Contract Early in Offseason

by: Erin Walsh Bleacher Report 2h

There's a "real chance" two-time All-Star Javier Baez agrees to a contract with the New York Mets early in the offseason "that would install him at second base...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
SNY.tv
65626648_thumbnail

Which free agent hitters would be good fits for Mets? | Shea Anything

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

On the Shea Anything podcast, Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins look at a potential Mets future without Michael Conforto, and discuss different free agent hitters the team could add.

Reflections On Baseball
65623074_thumbnail

Mets: Three Strikes And They’re Out Of Big Names – Now What?

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 2h

The Mets have seen all three of their big-name targets eliminated. How deep does the barrel need to be to find someone to take the job?

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Mets Police (Retire 17 Now!) @metspolice 3m
    Mets Police vs. Los Angeles!
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    MLB @MLB 4m
    📍 NLCS Game 3
    Official Team Account
  • profile photo
    Marcus Stroman @STR0 4m
    Y’all already know how highly I think of Charlie Morton. Man has found the fountain of youth. 3000+RPM curveball with crazy horizontal break and vertical depth. Also, throws 98MPH two-seamers to both sides of the plate! 🤢
    Player
  • profile photo
    Marcus Stroman @STR0 6m
    Huge momentum shift right there. Can’t give Walker free outs as an opposing team. Would have had to battle against Riley with one out and runners on 1st and 2nd as opposed to there being two outs. Pitch selection could change. Much different scenario and situation!
    Player
  • profile photo
    Marcus Stroman @STR0 8m
    Walker Buehler. Love how fluid his delivery is while keeping rhythm and tempo. I rarely watch mechanics of other pitchers but he is someone I lock in on. So repeatable and in-sync. Great disassociation between his upper and lower half. Elite mechanics with elite stuff!
    Player
  • profile photo
    Marcus Stroman @STR0 11m
    RT @ImABrewersFan: That’s legit impressive https://t.co/45c5ZB38Ti
    Player
  • More Mets Tweets