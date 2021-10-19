- IN
MLB qualifying offer price drops by $500,000 to $18.9M
by: AP — USA Today 6m
The price of a qualifying offer to Major League Baseball free agents dropped by $500,000 to $18.4 million, a sign of...
Which free agent hitters would be good fits for the Mets? | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 13m
On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins look at a potential Mets future without Michael Conforto, and discuss diff...
Yankees GM Brian Cashman: 'Shortstop is an area of need'
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 52m
Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros, Corey Seager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies star Trevor Story and Javier Baez of none other than the previously mentioned Mets are among big-name shortstops set to be available once to-be free agents can sign new contracts.
Report: Mets, Baez could agree on extension in early offseason
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 1h
Javier Baez may be on the verge of becoming the New York Mets' long-term second baseman.There is a real chance the Mets and Baez will agree to a contract extension early in the offseason, sources told SNY's Andy Martino. Baez played very well for New York down the stretch after a tough first month...
NLCS Game 3 Thread: Braves vs. Dodgers, 5:08 PM
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 2h
Jul 24, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Cit
Javier Baez Rumors: 'Real Chance' Star Agrees to New Mets Contract Early in Offseason
by: Erin Walsh — Bleacher Report 2h
There's a "real chance" two-time All-Star Javier Baez agrees to a contract with the New York Mets early in the offseason "that would install him at second base...
Which free agent hitters would be good fits for Mets? | Shea Anything
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
On the Shea Anything podcast, Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins look at a potential Mets future without Michael Conforto, and discuss different free agent hitters the team could add.
Mets: Three Strikes And They’re Out Of Big Names – Now What?
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2h
The Mets have seen all three of their big-name targets eliminated. How deep does the barrel need to be to find someone to take the job?
Y’all already know how highly I think of Charlie Morton. Man has found the fountain of youth. 3000+RPM curveball with crazy horizontal break and vertical depth. Also, throws 98MPH two-seamers to both sides of the plate! 🤢Player
Huge momentum shift right there. Can’t give Walker free outs as an opposing team. Would have had to battle against Riley with one out and runners on 1st and 2nd as opposed to there being two outs. Pitch selection could change. Much different scenario and situation!Player
Walker Buehler. Love how fluid his delivery is while keeping rhythm and tempo. I rarely watch mechanics of other pitchers but he is someone I lock in on. So repeatable and in-sync. Great disassociation between his upper and lower half. Elite mechanics with elite stuff!Player
RT @ImABrewersFan: That’s legit impressive https://t.co/45c5ZB38TiPlayer
