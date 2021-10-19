New York Mets

Sports Media 101

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Albert Almora Jr.

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 1h

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player…

New York Post
Where Mets may turn next as Sandy Alderson’s role in search comes into question

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4m

The odds of the big splash team owner Steve Cohen has sought have substantially subsided.

Mets Merized
ALCS Game 4 Thread: Astros vs. Red Sox, 8:08 PM

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 13m

Houston Astros (1-2) at Boston Red Sox (2-1)RHP Zach Greinke (0-0, -.–) vs. RHP Nick Pivetta (0-0, -.–)Game 4 – 8:08 p.m. ET – Fenway Park – FS1Can the Astros rebound after a 12-3 dr

Sports Media 101
The Password Is “Narrative”

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 15m

… and it’s ridiculous. So the Mets aimed high … made a list of the big three executives they wanted to be President of Baseball Operations for the Mets. In a metaphor that is apt for the state of the game today along with the state of the Mets over the last five years, they…

Metstradamus
ESPN
MLB qualifying offer value down $500K to $18.4M

by: Associated Press ESPN 2h

The price of a qualifying offer to Major League Baseball free agents dropped by $500,000 to $18.4 million, a sign of the slide in salaries.

USA Today
MLB qualifying offer price drops by $500,000 to $18.9M

by: AP USA Today 2h

The price of a qualifying offer to Major League Baseball free agents dropped by $500,000 to $18.4 million, a sign of...

SNY Mets

Which free agent hitters would be good fits for the Mets? | Shea Anything | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins look at a potential Mets future without Michael Conforto, and discuss diff...

Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman: 'Shortstop is an area of need'

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 3h

Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros, Corey Seager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies star Trevor Story and Javier Baez of none other than the previously mentioned Mets are among big-name shortstops set to be available once to-be free agents can sign new contracts.

