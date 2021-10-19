- IN
Martino: Mets and Báez Could Reach Deal Early in Free Agency
by: Dan Quinones — Mets Merized Online 1h
According to SNY's Andy Martino, there is a "real chance" the Mets and Javier Báez could agree on a contract extension early in the offseason. While this does not mean that an extension is a sure t
Today in Arizona - Peoria Javelinas 4 Salt River Rafters 2 - 10/19/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Box Score Wilmer Reyes 1 for 3, 1 RBI (2), 1 walk, stolen base (3). Carlos Cortes 1 for 2, 1 RBI (2), 1 walk, 1 K. Hayden Senger and ...
The Password Is "Narrative"
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
… and it’s ridiculous. So the Mets aimed high … made a list of the big three executives they wanted to be President of Baseball Operations for the Mets. In a metaphor that is apt …
Where Mets may turn next as Sandy Alderson’s role in search comes into question
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
The odds of the big splash team owner Steve Cohen has sought have substantially subsided.
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 2h
… and it’s ridiculous. So the Mets aimed high … made a list of the big three executives they wanted to be President of Baseball Operations for the Mets. In a metaphor that is apt for the state of the game today along with the state of the Mets over the last five years, they…
MLB qualifying offer value down $500K to $18.4M
by: Associated Press — ESPN 3h
The price of a qualifying offer to Major League Baseball free agents dropped by $500,000 to $18.4 million, a sign of the slide in salaries.
MLB qualifying offer price drops by $500,000 to $18.9M
by: AP — USA Today 4h
The price of a qualifying offer to Major League Baseball free agents dropped by $500,000 to $18.4 million, a sign of...
Which free agent hitters would be good fits for the Mets? | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 4h
On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins look at a potential Mets future without Michael Conforto, and discuss diff...
