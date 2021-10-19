- IN
Bellinger, Betts rally Dodgers, cut Braves' NLCS lead to 2-1 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 31m
(AP) -- Cody Bellinger hit a tying, three-run homer and Mookie Betts then lined an RBI double as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied in the eighth inning, beating Atlanta 6-5 Tuesday and cutting the Brav
What is the most crushing loss over the last 20 years in New York baseball? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Doug Williams asks Anthony Recker, Sweeny Murti and Dan Graca what the most crushing NY baseball loss in the last 20 years is on the anniversary of three heartbreakers.
Today in Arizona - Peoria Javelinas 4 Salt River Rafters 2 - 10/19/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
Box Score Wilmer Reyes 1 for 3, 1 RBI (2), 1 walk, stolen base (3). Carlos Cortes 1 for 2, 1 RBI (2), 1 walk, 1 K. Hayden Senger and ...
Martino: Mets and Báez Could Reach Deal Early in Free Agency
by: Dan Quinones — Mets Merized Online 3h
According to SNY's Andy Martino, there is a "real chance" the Mets and Javier Báez could agree on a contract extension early in the offseason. While this does not mean that an extension is a sure t
The Password Is "Narrative"
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h
… and it’s ridiculous. So the Mets aimed high … made a list of the big three executives they wanted to be President of Baseball Operations for the Mets. In a metaphor that is apt …
Where Mets may turn next as Sandy Alderson’s role in search comes into question
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
The odds of the big splash team owner Steve Cohen has sought have substantially subsided.
MLB qualifying offer value down $500K to $18.4M
by: Associated Press — ESPN 5h
The price of a qualifying offer to Major League Baseball free agents dropped by $500,000 to $18.4 million, a sign of the slide in salaries.
