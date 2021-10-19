- IN
LEADING OFF: Curious pitching strategy in playoffs all over | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 38m
A look at what's happening around the majors today:___PITCHING INIn a postseason already marked by curious pitching strategy, Julio Urías returns to his regular role in the rotation when the Los Angel
Latest On Mets, Javier Baez
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 5h
The Mets stumbled down the stretch, dropping out of the playoff race with a disappointing final couple of months. That …
Braves again blow their chance for 3-0 NLCS lead on Dodgers | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 5h
(AP) -- Luke Jackson threw the pitch he wanted in the exact location he wanted it, and Cody Bellinger still hammered that above-the-letters fastball deep into the frenzied right field stands at Dodge
What is the most crushing loss over the last 20 years in New York baseball? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 7h
Doug Williams asks Anthony Recker, Sweeny Murti and Dan Graca what the most crushing NY baseball loss in the last 20 years is on the anniversary of three heartbreakers.
Today in Arizona - Peoria Javelinas 4 Salt River Rafters 2 - 10/19/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 8h
Box Score Wilmer Reyes 1 for 3, 1 RBI (2), 1 walk, stolen base (3). Carlos Cortes 1 for 2, 1 RBI (2), 1 walk, 1 K. Hayden Senger and ...
Martino: Mets and Báez Could Reach Deal Early in Free Agency
by: Dan Quinones — Mets Merized Online 8h
According to SNY's Andy Martino, there is a "real chance" the Mets and Javier Báez could agree on a contract extension early in the offseason. While this does not mean that an extension is a sure t
The Password Is "Narrative"
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 9h
… and it’s ridiculous. So the Mets aimed high … made a list of the big three executives they wanted to be President of Baseball Operations for the Mets. In a metaphor that is apt …
Where Mets may turn next as Sandy Alderson’s role in search comes into question
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 9h
The odds of the big splash team owner Steve Cohen has sought have substantially subsided.
The 268th pitch of Game 4 of the ALCS, the strike that wasn't. Column at ESPN: https://t.co/f80HgUoIfBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Same sport that once shut out Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays because of their associations with casinos?Well, I think I’ve heard enough gambling lingo, overtures and intrusive ads this @mlb season to last me a lifetime. I was raised in the era where gambling was a mortal sin for players and discouraged or illegal for fans. What are the odds of me changing my mindset? Zilch!Beat Writer / Columnist
The Dodgers went from “dead in the water” to very much alive in this NLCS: https://t.co/EDpL4ejBaqBeat Writer / Columnist
It was hard to watch. The upside is Laz Diaz made a great case for an automated strike zone.Home-plate umpire Laz Diaz has missed 21 ball-strike calls tonight, according to @ESPNStatsInfo. That is the most of any umpire this postseason. The green dot in the upper RH corner is the Eovaldi curveball that would've ended top of the ninth with the score 2-2. It is now 9-2. https://t.co/VzdyL4lth3Beat Writer / Columnist
