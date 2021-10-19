New York Mets

LEADING OFF: Curious pitching strategy in playoffs all over

The Associated Press

A look at what's happening around the majors today:___PITCHING INIn a postseason already marked by curious pitching strategy, Julio Urías returns to his regular role in the rotation when the Los Angel

Latest On Mets, Javier Baez

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 5h

The Mets stumbled down the stretch, dropping out of the playoff race with a disappointing final couple of months. That …

Braves again blow their chance for 3-0 NLCS lead on Dodgers

by: The Associated Press Newsday 5h

(AP) -- Luke Jackson threw the pitch he wanted in the exact location he wanted it, and Cody Bellinger still hammered that above-the-letters fastball deep into the frenzied right field stands at Dodge

What is the most crushing loss over the last 20 years in New York baseball? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 7h

Doug Williams asks Anthony Recker, Sweeny Murti and Dan Graca what the most crushing NY baseball loss in the last 20 years is on the anniversary of three heartbreakers.

Today in Arizona - Peoria Javelinas 4 Salt River Rafters 2 - 10/19/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 8h

Box Score Wilmer Reyes 1 for 3, 1 RBI (2), 1 walk, stolen base (3). Carlos Cortes 1 for 2, 1 RBI (2), 1 walk, 1 K. Hayden Senger and ...

Martino: Mets and Báez Could Reach Deal Early in Free Agency

by: Dan Quinones Mets Merized Online 8h

According to SNY's Andy Martino, there is a "real chance" the Mets and Javier Báez could agree on a contract extension early in the offseason. While this does not mean that an extension is a sure t

The Password Is "Narrative"

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 9h

… and it’s ridiculous. So the Mets aimed high … made a list of the big three executives they wanted to be President of Baseball Operations for the Mets. In a metaphor that is apt …

Where Mets may turn next as Sandy Alderson's role in search comes into question

by: Mike Puma New York Post 9h

The odds of the big splash team owner Steve Cohen has sought have substantially subsided.

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan 1h
    The 268th pitch of Game 4 of the ALCS, the strike that wasn't. Column at ESPN: https://t.co/f80HgUoIfB
    MLB @MLB 3h
    TWO huge 8th-inning homers. A wild day of October ⚾️.
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 3h
    Same sport that once shut out Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays because of their associations with casinos?
    Claire Smith ⚾️
    Well, I think I’ve heard enough gambling lingo, overtures and intrusive ads this @mlb season to last me a lifetime. I was raised in the era where gambling was a mortal sin for players and discouraged or illegal for fans. What are the odds of me changing my mindset? Zilch!
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 4h
    The Dodgers went from “dead in the water” to very much alive in this NLCS: https://t.co/EDpL4ejBaq
    MLB @MLB 4h
    All tied up.
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 4h
    It was hard to watch. The upside is Laz Diaz made a great case for an automated strike zone.
    Jeff Passan
    Home-plate umpire Laz Diaz has missed 21 ball-strike calls tonight, according to @ESPNStatsInfo. That is the most of any umpire this postseason. The green dot in the upper RH corner is the Eovaldi curveball that would've ended top of the ninth with the score 2-2. It is now 9-2. https://t.co/VzdyL4lth3
