NY Mets prospects: Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio updates
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 2h
What can the Mets expect from top prospects Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio? Jeremy Barnes, who oversaw the farm system, gives the latest updates.
NY Mets: 1 accomplishment missing from Dwight Gooden’s resume
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 17m
Dwight Gooden accomplished a lot on the baseball field with the New York Mets and each team he played with after. He won the World Series, won Rookie of th...
LEADING OFF: Curious pitching strategy in playoffs all over | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 3h
A look at what's happening around the majors today:___PITCHING INIn a postseason already marked by curious pitching strategy, Julio Urías returns to his regular role in the rotation when the Los Angel
Latest On Mets, Javier Baez
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 7h
The Mets stumbled down the stretch, dropping out of the playoff race with a disappointing final couple of months. That …
Braves again blow their chance for 3-0 NLCS lead on Dodgers | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 7h
(AP) -- Luke Jackson threw the pitch he wanted in the exact location he wanted it, and Cody Bellinger still hammered that above-the-letters fastball deep into the frenzied right field stands at Dodge
What is the most crushing loss over the last 20 years in New York baseball? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 10h
Doug Williams asks Anthony Recker, Sweeny Murti and Dan Graca what the most crushing NY baseball loss in the last 20 years is on the anniversary of three heartbreakers.
Today in Arizona - Peoria Javelinas 4 Salt River Rafters 2 - 10/19/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 11h
Box Score Wilmer Reyes 1 for 3, 1 RBI (2), 1 walk, stolen base (3). Carlos Cortes 1 for 2, 1 RBI (2), 1 walk, 1 K. Hayden Senger and ...
Martino: Mets and Báez Could Reach Deal Early in Free Agency
by: Dan Quinones — Mets Merized Online 11h
According to SNY's Andy Martino, there is a "real chance" the Mets and Javier Báez could agree on a contract extension early in the offseason. While this does not mean that an extension is a sure t
Tweets
Somehow, one accomplishment managed to elude Doc Gooden his entire career #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/fHJfS8XjntBlogger / Podcaster
Jeff Passan: The strike that wasn't -- How the 268th pitch became the defining moment of ALCS Game 4 https://t.co/9Z4mvWpCXRBeat Writer / Columnist
I generally say the whole thing - isolated power, batting average on balls in play - for folks who might not know what “eye-so” or “Baa-bip” is “this is common sense” isn’t only smug, it’s inaccurate. a lot of casual baseball fans have no idea what these things areStats you say as words: BABIP, ISO, wOBA, SLG, FIP, WHIP, WAR Stats you say the letters of: OBP, OPS, ERA, DRA, wRC+, DRC+, RBI, any defensive metric (UZR, DRS, OAA, FRAA) This is all common senseBeat Writer / Columnist
The 268th pitch of Game 4 of the ALCS, the strike that wasn't. Column at ESPN: https://t.co/f80HgUoIfBBeat Writer / Columnist
Same sport that once shut out Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays because of their associations with casinos?Well, I think I’ve heard enough gambling lingo, overtures and intrusive ads this @mlb season to last me a lifetime. I was raised in the era where gambling was a mortal sin for players and discouraged or illegal for fans. What are the odds of me changing my mindset? Zilch!Beat Writer / Columnist
