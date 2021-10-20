New York Mets

NY Mets: 1 accomplishment missing from Dwight Gooden’s resume

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 12m

Dwight Gooden accomplished a lot on the baseball field with the New York Mets and each team he played with after. He won the World Series, won Rookie of th...

Lohud
NY Mets prospects: Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio updates

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 2h

What can the Mets expect from top prospects Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio? Jeremy Barnes, who oversaw the farm system, gives the latest updates.

Newsday
LEADING OFF: Curious pitching strategy in playoffs all over | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 3h

A look at what's happening around the majors today:___PITCHING INIn a postseason already marked by curious pitching strategy, Julio Urías returns to his regular role in the rotation when the Los Angel

MLB Trade Rumors
Latest On Mets, Javier Baez

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 7h

The Mets stumbled down the stretch, dropping out of the playoff race with a disappointing final couple of months. That …

Newsday
Braves again blow their chance for 3-0 NLCS lead on Dodgers | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 7h

(AP) -- Luke Jackson threw the pitch he wanted in the exact location he wanted it, and Cody Bellinger still hammered that above-the-letters fastball deep into the frenzied right field stands at Dodge

SNY.tv
What is the most crushing loss over the last 20 years in New York baseball? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 10h

Doug Williams asks Anthony Recker, Sweeny Murti and Dan Graca what the most crushing NY baseball loss in the last 20 years is on the anniversary of three heartbreakers.

Mack's Mets
Today in Arizona - Peoria Javelinas 4 Salt River Rafters 2 - 10/19/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 11h

Box Score Wilmer Reyes 1 for 3, 1 RBI (2), 1 walk, stolen base (3). Carlos Cortes 1 for 2, 1 RBI (2), 1 walk, 1 K. Hayden Senger and ...

Mets Merized
Martino: Mets and Báez Could Reach Deal Early in Free Agency

by: Dan Quinones Mets Merized Online 11h

According to SNY's Andy Martino, there is a "real chance" the Mets and Javier Báez could agree on a contract extension early in the offseason. While this does not mean that an extension is a sure t

    Rising Apple @RisingAppleBlog 23s
    Somehow, one accomplishment managed to elude Doc Gooden his entire career #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/fHJfS8Xjnt
    Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN 30m
    Jeff Passan: The strike that wasn't -- How the 268th pitch became the defining moment of ALCS Game 4 https://t.co/9Z4mvWpCXR
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 1h
    I generally say the whole thing - isolated power, batting average on balls in play - for folks who might not know what “eye-so” or “Baa-bip” is “this is common sense” isn’t only smug, it’s inaccurate. a lot of casual baseball fans have no idea what these things are
    Craig Goldstein
    Stats you say as words: BABIP, ISO, wOBA, SLG, FIP, WHIP, WAR Stats you say the letters of: OBP, OPS, ERA, DRA, wRC+, DRC+, RBI, any defensive metric (UZR, DRS, OAA, FRAA) This is all common sense
    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan 3h
    The 268th pitch of Game 4 of the ALCS, the strike that wasn't. Column at ESPN: https://t.co/f80HgUoIfB
    MLB @MLB 5h
    TWO huge 8th-inning homers. A wild day of October ⚾️.
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 6h
    Same sport that once shut out Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays because of their associations with casinos?
    Claire Smith ⚾️
    Well, I think I’ve heard enough gambling lingo, overtures and intrusive ads this @mlb season to last me a lifetime. I was raised in the era where gambling was a mortal sin for players and discouraged or illegal for fans. What are the odds of me changing my mindset? Zilch!
