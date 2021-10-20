I generally say the whole thing - isolated power, batting average on balls in play - for folks who might not know what “eye-so” or “Baa-bip” is “this is common sense” isn’t only smug, it’s inaccurate. a lot of casual baseball fans have no idea what these things are

Craig Goldstein Stats you say as words: BABIP, ISO, wOBA, SLG, FIP, WHIP, WAR Stats you say the letters of: OBP, OPS, ERA, DRA, wRC+, DRC+, RBI, any defensive metric (UZR, DRS, OAA, FRAA) This is all common sense