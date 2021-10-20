- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Keith Hernandez Turns 68 Today
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 7m
Happy birthday pretty boy!The 1979 MVP, two-time World Series champ, 11-time gold glover, five-time all-star, author, cat dad, actor, broadcaster extraordinaire, turns 68 today.One of the
This Date in Baseball
by: AP — USA Today 4m
This Date in Baseball-Oct 21
MLB Needs Designated Home Plate Umpires For Postseason
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5m
An entire game, inning, and series swung when Home Plate Umpire Bill Miller failed to call a strike on a pitch clearly over the plate. Instead of Nathan Eovaldi getting out of the inning, Jason Cas…
NY Mets: 2021 reasons why the 2021 season failed
by: Jorge Eckardt — Fansided: Rising Apple 16m
The 2021 New York Mets season was a failure in so many ways. The Mets were expected to make the playoffs — and even spent 91 days in first place of the N...
Albert Almora Jr.’s time in New York was brief and unspectacular
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 19m
His offense was as advertised—which is to say, non-existent—but his defense was solid.
MLB rumors: Mets could still be landing spot for Javier Baez in free agency, insider says - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 25m
ESPN's Buster Olney speculated the New York Mets are still in contention to re-sign free agent shortstop Javier Baez.
Latest On Mets’ Front Office Search
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 47m
As the Mets continue to look for a new president of baseball operations, there is still some uncertainty about the …
Carlos Cortes, Wilmer Reyes Continue Strong AFL Seasons
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Minors 2h
The Salt River Rafters dropped just their second game of the Arizona Fall League season on Tuesday, 4-2, to the Peoria Javelinas. It was the first with of the season for the 1-5 Javelinas.The
Tweets
RT @MandMWFAN: Knicks Home Opener!!!!!!!!! More Boone reaction, more bad news for Giants, what are the Mets doing??? Plus: 12:40pm Tiki Barber 1:40pm #PickoftheDay LISTEN: https://t.co/yJJ6DkUigg WATCH: https://t.co/fUg6qQGAzS Call/Text 877-337-6666 https://t.co/dFSCgzKzHxTV / Radio Personality
RT @MLBazFallLeague: All six teams back in action today: day games at Salt River Fields and Scottsdale Stadium with an evening first pitch at Camelback Ranch. https://t.co/ai0HcZw3rcBlogger / Podcaster
The greatest defensive first baseman in the game turns 68 today #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
There it is, Jerry. The greatest rubber ball ever produced. Unlike the Spalding it was one piece, so no matter the “spin rate” it wouldn’t split. That one must be a relic, circa 1965. A new one was a much darker pink. Well preserved.@HowieRose @jerryblevins @ADsXe @mleiman1 One of these ⬆️ https://t.co/R2lIQabFPMTV / Radio Personality
-
This article is a nothing-burger. Just a rehash of the last year and the vague notion that people might be concerned about working with Sandy and Bryn. "Many are saying" is not news... yet. Let's wait and see. https://t.co/cmE9RRU78sBlogger / Podcaster
Happy birthday to #Mets legend, @keithhernandez! 🥳Official Team Account
