Javier Baez, Mets could agree to deal quickly
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 45m
According to a report by SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets and infielder Javier Baez could agree to a deal quickly this offseason, but the Yankees could also be a suitor.
Baty Named AFL Player of the Week
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 2m
Mets prospect Brett Baty has been named the Player of the Week for the first week of the Arizona Fall League season.Baty, 21, has done nothing but impress since the Mets selected him in the fi
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Pete Alonso
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 5m
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player…
James McCann was a gamble that did not pay off
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 15m
McCann came to New York and immediately reverted back to being the player he was in Detroit.
Wednesday catch-all thread (10/20/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 26m
Please use this thread all week to discuss any Mets-specific topic you wish. In an open thread 11 months ago, my call was for Jeff Luhnow to be the new PoBO for the Mets. A.J.
Baty earns AFL Hitter of the Week honors
by: William Boor — MLB: Mets 42m
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Brett Baty is off to a scorching start in the Arizona Fall League and was named the league’s Week 1 Hitter of the Week for his efforts. The No. 45 overall prospect hit an even .500 (7-for-14) and drove in two runs through his first four games
MLB rumors: Is Mets’ Sandy Alderson an issue in search for new president of baseball operations? - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 49m
A report from The Athletic questions if Sandy Alderson's role is having an impact on the New York Mets' ability to hire a president of baseball operations.
The Mets' Brett Baty was named Player of the Week in the Arizona Fall League after leading the league with a .500 average and 1.417 OPS https://t.co/CLbAquvdxoTV / Radio Network
Stroman had one of the best seasons of his career in 2021, putting up a 3.02 ERA and providing the Mets stability in their rotation. Would you like to see him back in Flushing next year? 🗣 https://t.co/lst5rYny4Z https://t.co/47QxKq0TeGPlayer
This man was an INTERN in 2009 and now he’s VPHead of Baseball Ops candidate Peter Bendix looks like the anti-Brodie and that might be the best thing we've heard all day #LGM https://t.co/iWyZMYvIR1Blogger / Podcaster
Baty Named AFL Player of the Week https://t.co/gdMdHCz37GBlog / Website
With Clover Park hosting the @bgcofslc Chili Cook-Off this Saturday we fondly remember our dear friend and co-worker Jerry Lanigan, who lost his battle with ALS this summer. Jerry loved this event and cooked a 1st place chili in 2015 and a 2nd place chili in 2016.Minors
New Post: Baty Named AFL Player of the Week https://t.co/BbFg8Sz8Jy #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
