Brett Baty Named AFL Player of the Week

by: Joe D. Mets Minors 20m

Mets prospect Brett Baty has been named the Player of the Week for the first week of the Arizona Fall League season.Baty, 21, has done nothing but impress since the Mets selected him in the fi

Mets News: Carlos Carrasco Undergoes Surgery for Elbow Injury

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 4m

The New York Mets announced Wednesday pitcher Carlos Carrasco underwent surgery...

Press release: Update on RHP Carlos Carrasco

by: N/A MLB: Mets 9m

FLUSHING, N.Y., October 20, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that RHP Carlos Carrasco underwent successful surgery yesterday to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow. Mets Medical Director Dr. David Altchek performed the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan....

Mets prospect Brett Baty named Player of the Week in Arizona Fall League

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

Mets prospect Brett Baty has been named the Player of the Week in the Arizona Fall League.

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 2h



Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Pete Alonso

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 2h

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player…

James McCann was a gamble that did not pay off

by: David Capobianco SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

McCann came to New York and immediately reverted back to being the player he was in Detroit.

Wednesday catch-all thread (10/20/21)

by: Other Mets 360 2h

Please use this thread all week to discuss any Mets-specific topic you wish. In an open thread 11 months ago, my call was for Jeff Luhnow to be the new PoBO for the Mets. A.J.

    Tim Healey @timbhealey 3m
    From the Mets: Carlos Carrasco had surgery yesterday “to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow.” Dr. David Altchek performed the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. In his first season with the Mets, Carrasco, 34, had a 6.04 ERA in 12 starts.
    Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN 3m
    Podcast https://t.co/sFiWJyOrmk @dschoenfield ranks the elite class of FA shortstops, and talks about FO evaluations of them; talks about whether Laz Diaz's night will accelerate electronic strike zone; HOU bullpen; and @ToddRadom has this week's quiz, and Forgotten Franchise
    We Gotta Believe @GottaBelievePod 4m
    New year, new Cookie 🤝
    New York Mets
    Carlos Carrasco underwent successful surgery yesterday to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow. Mets Medical Director Dr. David Altchek performed the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. Carrasco will resume baseball activities later this winter.
    Newsday Sports @NewsdaySports 5m
    The New York Mets announced that RHP Carlos Carrasco underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow.
    Metsmerized - Joe D ⚾️ @MetsmerizedJoeD 5m
    New Post: The Mets Can’t Wait for MLB to Pay Minor Leaguers https://t.co/mOzxfMBUNV #Mets #LGM
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 6m
    With uncertainty surrounding the futures of Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman with the #Mets, the importance of Carlos Carrasco stepping up in 2022 is not talked about enough
