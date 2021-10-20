- IN
Brett Baty Named AFL Player of the Week
by: Joe D. — Mets Minors 20m
Mets prospect Brett Baty has been named the Player of the Week for the first week of the Arizona Fall League season.Baty, 21, has done nothing but impress since the Mets selected him in the fi
Mets News: Carlos Carrasco Undergoes Surgery for Elbow Injury
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 4m
The New York Mets announced Wednesday pitcher Carlos Carrasco underwent surgery...
Press release: Update on RHP Carlos Carrasco
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 9m
FLUSHING, N.Y., October 20, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that RHP Carlos Carrasco underwent successful surgery yesterday to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow. Mets Medical Director Dr. David Altchek performed the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan....
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Pete Alonso
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 2h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player…
James McCann was a gamble that did not pay off
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
McCann came to New York and immediately reverted back to being the player he was in Detroit.
Wednesday catch-all thread (10/20/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 2h
Please use this thread all week to discuss any Mets-specific topic you wish. In an open thread 11 months ago, my call was for Jeff Luhnow to be the new PoBO for the Mets. A.J.
From the Mets: Carlos Carrasco had surgery yesterday “to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow.” Dr. David Altchek performed the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. In his first season with the Mets, Carrasco, 34, had a 6.04 ERA in 12 starts.Beat Writer / Columnist
New year, new Cookie 🤝Carlos Carrasco underwent successful surgery yesterday to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow. Mets Medical Director Dr. David Altchek performed the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. Carrasco will resume baseball activities later this winter.Blogger / Podcaster
The New York Mets announced that RHP Carlos Carrasco underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow.Blogger / Podcaster
With uncertainty surrounding the futures of Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman with the #Mets, the importance of Carlos Carrasco stepping up in 2022 is not talked about enoughMinors
