Mack's Mets
65812373_thumbnail

Mets Merized
65812229_thumbnail

ESPN
65811118_thumbnail

MLB: Mets.com
65810638_thumbnail

Carrasco has surgery, expected ready for ST

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 26m

Carlos Carrasco's troublesome year took another turn this week, when the Mets pitcher underwent surgery to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow. The team said in a release that Carrasco “will resume baseball activities later this winter,” while a person with knowledge of the procedure...

Daily News
65806603_thumbnail

The Score
65806035_thumbnail

Amazin' Avenue
65805632_thumbnail

