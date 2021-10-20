- IN
New York Mets: Carlos Carrasco undergoes elbow surgery
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 21s
Although he was a throw-in to the Francisco Lindor trade, Carlos Carrasco was still expected to have a key part with the New York Mets. The plan was to hav...
A Cold War In Flushing: Does MLB & Media Want Mets To Fail?
by: Mark Healey — Gotham Baseball 22m
As you may have read elsewhere, The New York Mets are in the process of trying to create a new front office. Even if you are the biggest supporter of Mets team president, Sandy Alderson (which I am…
Jerry Blevins shares some funny Bartolo Colon stories | Shea Anything
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 29m
On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins recalls what it was like playing with Bartolo Colon, and shares some funny stories about Colon from the clubhouse.
PRESS RELEASE - UPDATE ON RHP CARLOS CARRASCO
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
FLUSHING, N.Y., October 20, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that RHP Carlos Carrasco underwent successful surgery yesterday to re...
ALCS Game 5 Thread: Astros vs. Red Sox, 5:08 PM
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 2h
Houston Astros (2-2) at Boston Red Sox (2-2)LHP Framber Valdez (0-0, 7.71) vs. LHP Chris Sale (0-0, 14.73)Game 5 – 5:08 p.m. ET – Fenway Park – FS1Can the Astros retake a lead in the ser
Carrasco has bone fragment removed from elbow
by: Associated Press — ESPN 2h
Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco has had surgery to remove a bone fragment from his pitching elbow and is projected to resume baseball activities this winter.
Carrasco has surgery, expected ready for ST
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
Carlos Carrasco's troublesome year took another turn this week, when the Mets pitcher underwent surgery to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow. The team said in a release that Carrasco “will resume baseball activities later this winter,” while a person with knowledge of the procedure...
Mets' Carrasco has surgery to remove bone fragment in elbow
by: AP — USA Today 2h
New York Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco has had surgery to remove a bone fragment from his pitching elbow and is...
