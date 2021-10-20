If this is true, I do wonder how many prospective POBOs would want to come to a team that doesn’t have many of his/her fingerprints on it when it comes to the front office and clubhouse infrastructure.

Jon Heyman The Mets are hoping to be able to hire their Baseball President first but if the search doesn’t go quickly haven’t ruled out hiring a manager first. They had been hopeful Billy Beane would take the President job but are now forming a new list.