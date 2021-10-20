- IN
Can Mets fortify starting rotation through free agency? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 4m
On BNNY, Doug Williams asks Anthony Recker, Todd Zeile and Maggie Gray about various free agent starting pitchers and if they would be good fits for the Mets.
Today in Arizona: Surprise Saguaros 4 Salt River Rafters 2 - 10/20/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Box Score Brett Baty 0 for 3, 2 walks, 1 run scored, 2 Ks. Hayden Senger 1 for 3, 1 walk. Wilmer Reyes 0 for 2, 2 walks. Garrison B...
NLCS Game 4 Thread: Braves vs. Dodgers, 8:08 PM
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 2h
Atlanta Braves (2-1) at Los Angeles Dodgers (1-2)RHP Jesse Chavez (0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Julio Urias (1-0, 3.60)Game 4 – 8:08 p.m. ET – Dodger Stadium – TBSCody Bellinger saved the Dodg
Mets' Carlos Carrasco had right elbow surgery, the team announced | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
Carlos Carrasco had surgery Tuesday "to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow," the Mets announced Wednesday. In its news release, the team did not reveal how long Carrasco’s recovery is expect
Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco has elbow surgery, bone fragment removed | SNY MLB Insider | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports on the elbow surgery performed on Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco. A bone fragment was removed, and the team anno...
New York Mets: Carlos Carrasco undergoes elbow surgery
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 3h
Although he was a throw-in to the Francisco Lindor trade, Carlos Carrasco was still expected to have a key part with the New York Mets. The plan was to hav...
A Cold War In Flushing: Does MLB & Media Want Mets To Fail?
by: Mark Healey — Gotham Baseball 4h
As you may have read elsewhere, The New York Mets are in the process of trying to create a new front office. Even if you are the biggest supporter of Mets team president, Sandy Alderson (which I am…
Carrasco has bone fragment removed from elbow
by: Associated Press — ESPN 5h
Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco has had surgery to remove a bone fragment from his pitching elbow and is projected to resume baseball activities this winter.
