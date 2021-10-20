New York Mets

New York Post
Mets starter Carlos Carrasco undergoes right elbow surgery

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

The veteran right-hander underwent surgery this week to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow, the team announced.

SNY.tv
Billy Beane: Working with Mets’ Sandy Alderson and Steve Cohen an 'amazing opportunity'

by: @snytv SNY.tv 32m

Billy Beane called because he had a strong objection to the perception that working with Sandy Alderson for Steve Cohen’s Mets is anything but a highly attractive opportunity.

Mack's Mets
Today in Arizona: Surprise Saguaros 4 Salt River Rafters 2 - 10/20/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 4h

Box Score Brett Baty  0 for 3, 2 walks, 1 run scored, 2 Ks.  Hayden Senger  1 for 3, 1 walk. Wilmer Reyes 0 for 2, 2 walks. Garrison B...

Mets Merized
NLCS Game 4 Thread: Braves vs. Dodgers, 8:08 PM

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 4h

Atlanta Braves (2-1) at Los Angeles Dodgers (1-2)RHP Jesse Chavez (0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Julio Urias (1-0, 3.60)Game 4 – 8:08 p.m. ET – Dodger Stadium – TBSCody Bellinger saved the Dodg

Newsday
Mets' Carlos Carrasco had right elbow surgery, the team announced | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 4h

Carlos Carrasco had surgery Tuesday "to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow," the Mets announced Wednesday. In its news release, the team did not reveal how long Carrasco’s recovery is expect

SNY Mets

Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco has elbow surgery, bone fragment removed | SNY MLB Insider | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 4h

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports on the elbow surgery performed on Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco. A bone fragment was removed, and the team anno...

Call To The Pen

New York Mets: Carlos Carrasco undergoes elbow surgery

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 5h

Although he was a throw-in to the Francisco Lindor trade, Carlos Carrasco was still expected to have a key part with the New York Mets. The plan was to hav...

Gotham Baseball
A Cold War In Flushing: Does MLB & Media Want Mets To Fail?

by: Mark Healey Gotham Baseball 5h

As you may have read elsewhere, The New York Mets are in the process of trying to create a new front office. Even if you are the biggest supporter of Mets team president, Sandy Alderson (which I am…

