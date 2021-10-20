- IN
Billy Beane: Working with Mets’ Sandy Alderson and Steve Cohen an 'amazing opportunity'
Billy Beane called because he had a strong objection to the perception that working with Sandy Alderson for Steve Cohen’s Mets is anything but a highly attractive opportunity.
A Cold War In Flushing: Does MLB & Media Want Mets To Fail?
by: Mark Healey — Gotham Baseball 5h
As you may have read elsewhere, The New York Mets are in the process of trying to create a new front office. Even if you are the biggest supporter of Mets team president, Sandy Alderson (which I am…
