Newsday
Braves blast 4 HRs, beat Dodgers 9-2 for 3-1 lead in NLCS | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

(AP) -- Eddie Rosario homered twice in his second four-hit game of the series and six pitchers combined on a four-hitter, giving the Atlanta Braves a 9-2 victory Wednesday night over the Los Angeles

NBC Sports
Mets’ Carrasco has surgery to remove bone fragment in elbow

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 10m

Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco has had surgery to remove a bone fragment from his pitching elbow and is projected to resume baseball activities this winter.

centerfieldmaz

1973 World Series Preview

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 2h

1973 World Series Preview The Mets improbable climb from last to first in the final month, led them to a big win over the Cincinnati ...

Mets Junkies
Could a Smith for Bellinger Trade Work?

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 3h

Dom Smith and Cody Bellinger. Two left handed hitters who struggled mightly in the 2021 season, after great years in years past. Bellinger is enjoying a good Postseason, but until the Muncy injury, his playing time was in jeopardy. Bellinger had an even lower bWAR then Dom Smith (-1.5 to -0.7)....

SNY.tv
Billy Beane: Working with Mets’ Sandy Alderson and Steve Cohen an 'amazing opportunity'

by: @snytv SNY.tv 4h

Billy Beane called because he had a strong objection to the perception that working with Sandy Alderson for Steve Cohen’s Mets is anything but a highly attractive opportunity.

New York Post
Mets starter Carlos Carrasco undergoes right elbow surgery

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4h

The veteran right-hander underwent surgery this week to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow, the team announced.

Mack's Mets
Today in Arizona: Surprise Saguaros 4 Salt River Rafters 2 - 10/20/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 7h

Box Score Brett Baty  0 for 3, 2 walks, 1 run scored, 2 Ks.  Hayden Senger  1 for 3, 1 walk. Wilmer Reyes 0 for 2, 2 walks. Garrison B...

Mets Merized
NLCS Game 4 Thread: Braves vs. Dodgers, 8:08 PM

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 7h

Atlanta Braves (2-1) at Los Angeles Dodgers (1-2)RHP Jesse Chavez (0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Julio Urias (1-0, 3.60)Game 4 – 8:08 p.m. ET – Dodger Stadium – TBSCody Bellinger saved the Dodg

