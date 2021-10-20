New York Mets

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Astros, Braves Earn Crucial Road Wins

by: Ben Reimer Mets Merized Online 2m

Good morning, Mets fans!The Houston Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox 9-1 last night behind a strong eight inning, one earned run performance by Framber Valdez. Additionally, the At

Sportsnaut
New York Mets’ Carlos Carrasco recovering from elbow surgery

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 3h

New York Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco is recovering from surgery to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow.

NBC Sports
Mets’ Carrasco has surgery to remove bone fragment in elbow

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 6h

Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco has had surgery to remove a bone fragment from his pitching elbow and is projected to resume baseball activities this winter.

Newsday
Braves blast 4 HRs, beat Dodgers 9-2 for 3-1 lead in NLCS | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 7h

(AP) -- Eddie Rosario homered twice in his second four-hit game of the series and six pitchers combined on a four-hitter, giving the Atlanta Braves a 9-2 victory Wednesday night over the Los Angeles

centerfieldmaz

1973 World Series Preview

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 8h

1973 World Series Preview The Mets improbable climb from last to first in the final month, led them to a big win over the Cincinnati ...

Mets Junkies
Could a Smith for Bellinger Trade Work?

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 9h

Dom Smith and Cody Bellinger. Two left handed hitters who struggled mightly in the 2021 season, after great years in years past. Bellinger is enjoying a good Postseason, but until the Muncy injury, his playing time was in jeopardy. Bellinger had an even lower bWAR then Dom Smith (-1.5 to -0.7)....

SNY.tv
Billy Beane: Working with Mets’ Sandy Alderson and Steve Cohen an 'amazing opportunity'

by: @snytv SNY.tv 10h

Billy Beane called because he had a strong objection to the perception that working with Sandy Alderson for Steve Cohen’s Mets is anything but a highly attractive opportunity.

New York Post
Mets starter Carlos Carrasco undergoes right elbow surgery

by: Mike Puma New York Post 10h

The veteran right-hander underwent surgery this week to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow, the team announced.

