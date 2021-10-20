- IN
Morning Briefing: Astros, Braves Earn Crucial Road Wins
by: Ben Reimer — Mets Merized Online 2m
Good morning, Mets fans!The Houston Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox 9-1 last night behind a strong eight inning, one earned run performance by Framber Valdez. Additionally, the At
New York Mets’ Carlos Carrasco recovering from elbow surgery
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 3h
New York Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco is recovering from surgery to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow.
Mets’ Carrasco has surgery to remove bone fragment in elbow
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 6h
Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco has had surgery to remove a bone fragment from his pitching elbow and is projected to resume baseball activities this winter.
Braves blast 4 HRs, beat Dodgers 9-2 for 3-1 lead in NLCS | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 7h
(AP) -- Eddie Rosario homered twice in his second four-hit game of the series and six pitchers combined on a four-hitter, giving the Atlanta Braves a 9-2 victory Wednesday night over the Los Angeles
1973 World Series Preview
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 8h
1973 World Series Preview The Mets improbable climb from last to first in the final month, led them to a big win over the Cincinnati ...
Could a Smith for Bellinger Trade Work?
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 9h
Dom Smith and Cody Bellinger. Two left handed hitters who struggled mightly in the 2021 season, after great years in years past. Bellinger is enjoying a good Postseason, but until the Muncy injury, his playing time was in jeopardy. Bellinger had an even lower bWAR then Dom Smith (-1.5 to -0.7)....
Billy Beane: Working with Mets’ Sandy Alderson and Steve Cohen an 'amazing opportunity'
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 10h
Billy Beane called because he had a strong objection to the perception that working with Sandy Alderson for Steve Cohen’s Mets is anything but a highly attractive opportunity.
Mets starter Carlos Carrasco undergoes right elbow surgery
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 10h
The veteran right-hander underwent surgery this week to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow, the team announced.
