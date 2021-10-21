- IN
Mets’ prospect Brett Baty rakes in Arizona Fall League - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
“I’m just coming out here trying to have fun,” Baty told reporters in Scottsdale after being named hitter of the week.
Rays Exec Peter Bendix on Mets Front Office Radar
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 2h
Sources I talked to on Thursday, said that Rays vice president of baseball development Peter Bendix is on the Mets radar as they continue the search to rebuild their front office.Bendix, a Tuf
Brett Baty on Fall League | 10/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Brett Baty discusses working on his hitting and having fun in the cages getting more reps in at the Arizona Fall League
Billy Beane explains why he withdrew name from Mets search
by: Alex Espinoza — Radio.com: WFAN 3h
Oakland A’s executive VP Billy Beane explained why he removed his name from consideration for the Mets’ vacant president of baseball operations role.
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Javier Baez
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
